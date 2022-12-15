Yellow Sub Geo Secures Angel Investment for New Technology

Yellow Sub Geo Ltd has secured a significant new investment from private investors and the Development Bank of Wales to support the launch and growth of its Yellow Sub Hydro digital water technology business.

The new investment will support the development and further commercialisation of Yellow Sub Hydro’s Periscope product. Periscope is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) modelling environment which provides simulations for water resource management at catchment scale.

Combining the power of cloud computing with applied mathematics, hydrology and data science, Periscope enables catchment-scale water modelling setup and cycle times to be drastically reduced from years to days. It has been developed as a technology to drive more meaningful stakeholder engagement and to democratise access to data across sectors heavily reliant on water resources such as industry and agriculture.

Alex Egan, chief executive of Yellow Sub Geo Ltd said:

“These are hugely exciting times for us aboard the Yellow Sub, with Periscope now poised to make a material impact at the nexus of population growth, climate change and the 4th industrial (tech) revolution. We firmly believe that providing actionable information to key stakeholders in water, at scale, internationally and across multiple sectors and industries has the potential to be transformative in the race to build adaptation and resilience into our society’s delicate life support systems.”

Alongside private investors, the company worked with the Angels Invest Wales network, part of the Development Bank of Wales and the biggest angel network in Wales, which exists to connect experienced investors with Welsh businesses seeking private investment.

Further investment from Angels Invest Wales came via the Wales Angel Co-Investment Fund, which supports the creation of angel syndicates and networks across Wales by providing loans and equity to investors looking for co-investment.

Guy Sochovsky leads the Angels Invest Wales syndicate. He said:

“We are very excited to offer our support to the Yellow Sub team. They have identified a real market need to bring the latest scale cloud computing and analytical insights to hydrological modelling. Water resource management is subject to major changes in demand requirements as a host of industries move from legacy land and resource uses towards sustainable asset management. We believe enabling Yellow Sub to invest into its technical base and data science creates the opportunity to drive true innovation and broad-based value.”

Tom Preene, operations manager for Angels Invest Wales, said:

“The work being done by Yellow Sub Geo is at the forefront of environmental and hydrological monitoring, and systems such as Periscope provide much-needed data to clients in vital sectors. Backing pioneering Welsh companies like Yellow Sub Geo is a core part of our role, and we’re very pleased to have worked alongside angel backers to get them the investment backing they need to develop their systems.”

Yellow Sub Geo Ltd is a proudly triple bottom line (people, planet & profit), B Corp Certified business reimagining business for good. Its mission is to create holistic approaches to developing climate change adaptation and resilience strategies.

Dr Jez Lofts, chairperson and director of Yellow Sub Geo Ltd added:

“We are pleased that through working with Angels Invest Wales we have been able to secure investors who not only see the potential in the technology we’ve developed, but also share our values and back our B Corp-certified approach to business which is having a positive impact.“

Yellow Sub Geo was advised by Taylor Vinters, a global legal and advisory practice supporting organisations that are adding impact and driving the innovation economy.