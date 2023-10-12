Wrexham Lager Welcomes New CEO

Wrexham Lager, the oldest lager brewery in the UK, has appointed James Wright as its new Chief Executive Officer, further strengthening its growth plans.

Wright brings more than 25 years of drinks industry expertise to the role, having worked both locally and internationally for major household brands including Red Bull, Corona Extra, and Lambs Navy Rum, as well as leading producer and distributor Halewood Wines & Spirits.

More recently, Wright was responsible for setting up Aber Falls Distillery – North Wales’s first whisky distillery – after identifying the opportunity in the region and the potential for establishing a Welsh whisky category and Geographical Identification. Under his leadership, Aber Falls Distillery went on to secure regional, national, and national distribution, as well as myriad awards for its gins, liqueurs, and whiskies.

A specialist in brand building and customer activation, product strategy and innovation, and routes to market, Wright is tasked with taking Wrexham Lager through what it set to be its most ambitious period of growth since its inception.

On Wright’s appointment, Mark Roberts, Chairman of Wrexham Lager, said: “James has an incredible track record of successfully building both product portfolios and standalone businesses. He knows how to develop national and international relevance for a regional brand, and we are excited for what the future holds under his leadership.”

James Wright, CEO of Wrexham Lager, added:

“There’s not many brands that can offer a backstory like Wrexham Lager and when you couple that with a quality product you have an incredibly compelling proposition for both consumers and the trade. We have a clear and exciting direction of travel and I’m looking forward to getting things in motion.”

Founded in 1881 by German immigrants and famed for being chosen as the only beer to feature on the Titanic, such was its quality, Wrexham Lager counts supermarket giants Tesco and Aldi amongst its listings. The brand has also been a key sponsor of Wrexham AFC since the 1990s, with the football club now famously under the ownership of Hollywood legends Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.