Working Wales Event Secures 16 Recruits at Cwmbran Careers Centre

Working Wales hosted a highly successful recruitment event with Burton’s Biscuits to raise awareness of local opportunities available with the company.

Held on 6 March 2024, at the Careers Wales centre in Cwmbran, the event provided attendees with an opportunity to explore a selection of vacancies available at Burton’s Biscuits’ Llantarnam site and enter the application process.

Over 70 interviews were conducted by Burton’s Biscuits during the event which resulted in 16 positions being offered and accepted.

Additionally, Burton’s Biscuits has shortlisted several more candidates and will be reaching out to them as further vacancies become available in the near future.

Careers advisers from Working Wales were on hand throughout the event to offer free employability support, including guidance on CV writing and interview preparation.

Nicola Bevan, Working Wales team manager in Cwmbran, said:

“We were pleased to host this event with Burton’s Biscuits at the Cwmbran centre. “It was a fantastic opportunity for potential candidates to engage directly with the employer and gain valuable insights into the roles available. “This event offered a platform for attendees to ask questions, gather information, and receive tips to enhance their application process.”

Available vacancies at the Llantarnam site include:

Process operator

Machine operator

Engineering roles

Candidates who successfully passed the initial interview stage have been invited to tour the Burton’s Biscuits factory in Llantarnam.

Hayley Tunley, process shift operations manager at Burton’s Biscuits, said:

“After a fantastic response to our recent recruitment event at Careers Wales, we have filled out current vacancies. “A roaring success and amazing team work on the day, has made this possible, and we look forward to welcoming our new recruits in the near future.”

Working Wales is delivered by Careers Wales and funded by the Welsh Government to provide careers guidance and employability support to those aged 16 and above.

For more information about Working Wales and how to access careers support, visit the Working Wales website, call free on 0800 028 4844, speak to an adviser via webchat, or email [email protected].