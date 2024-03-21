Agricultural Challenges Discussed between Council and Farming Groups

On Tuesday, March 19, representatives from the Farmers’ Union of Wales, NFU Cymru and the Nature Friendly Farming Network met with senior leaders from Powys County Council to discuss the challenges facing the agriculture sector, including the proposed Sustainable Farming Scheme.

Earlier this month, the Full Council of Powys County Council backed a motion which called on the Welsh Government to ‘renew engagement with the farming unions, before re-approaching the agricultural sector once serious amendments have been made to the Sustainable Farming Scheme’.

Following the meeting, Cllr Matthew Dorrance, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for a Fairer Powys, and Cllr Jake Berriman, Cabinet Member for a Connected Powys, said: