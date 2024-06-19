Work Underway to Bring Faster broadband to Mid Wales Communities

Work has begun to bring fast and reliable broadband to some of the most remote parts of Powys.

Openreach is managing the full-fibre internet build for BT, which will connect 24 ‘hard to reach sites’ but could also benefit up to 119 more. Surveying and planning are due to start at most sites soon and all should be completed by the end of March 2025.

The areas of Powys benefitting from the full-fibre internet build are:

Forest Coal Pit (NP7 7LY) – six hard to reach sites.

Builth Wells (LD2 3YR) – three hard to reach sites.

Guilsfield (SY21 9DB) – one hard to reach site.

Newbridge-on-Wye (LD1 6HB, LD1 6LN & LD1 6LS) – four hard to reach sites.

Llandrindod Wells (LD1 6SY & LD1 6SP) – two hard to reach sites.

Llanfyllin (SY22 5LZ) – one hard to reach site.

Erwood (LD2 3EQ, LD2 3EZ, LD2 3PQ & LD2 3EX) – seven hard to reach sites.

Powys County Council’s Economic Development and Regeneration Services secured the money to cover the work from the Welsh Government’s Local Broadband Fund.

The work is also part of the council’s Digital Powys Transformation Programme.

Ellen Sullivan, Powys County Council’s Head of Digital Services, said:

“We know access to fast and reliable broadband is important for our businesses and residents and, while the number of sites that will benefit from this project is relatively low, they are all in areas that are never likely to get full-fibre internet without the help of grant funding. “Having better connectivity can really help level the playing field for some of our most rural communities.”

Susi Marston, BT Group's Head of Local Government and Education in Wales, added: