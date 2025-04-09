UK Government Seeks Business Views on Response to US Tariffs

Businesses are being asked for their views on how the UK should respond to US tariffs.

Following the 10% reciprocal tariffs on a range of products announced by the Trump administration, UK companies are being invited to give their views on what any future UK response should look like by providing feedback to questions asking them the average value of their US imports, the impact of any possible UK tariffs and how they would adjust to them.

The Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds has also published an indicative list of goods imported from the US that may be considered in a future UK response. This makes it clear to businesses that the UK Government would not consider products in the wider public interest issues such as medical supplies and military equipment.

Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said:

“The best interests of British business has shaped our approach throughout as we prepare for all scenarios, which is why we are asking them for their views on how these tariffs impact their operations and day-to-day lives. “Our cool-headed, pragmatic approach means that talks with the US will continue to reflect our mandate to deliver economic stability, as we press the case for a trading relationship that supports businesses on both sides of the Atlantic, and reflects our Plan for Change and the best interests of the UK public.”

The UK Government said that the Business Secretary and Ministers across government have been engaging widely with business organisations and companies from across the economy, including sectors like steel, automotive and food, and other companies who export a high number of goods to the US and stand to be affected by any tariffs.

It added that they will continue to meet a broad range of businesses to provide support and set out the UK Government’s priority of defending the interests of UK industry.

The four-week Request for Input will remain open until Thursday May 1. Once the Request for Input closes, the UK Government said it would reflect on the feedback and consider how best to respond.

It added that while preparing for all scenarios, the UK Government’s priority remains strengthening its relationship with the US through an economic prosperity deal, and both countries will continue to have “constructive discussions” in the coming weeks to agree this.