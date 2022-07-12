Work Underway on Innovative Housing Development in Cardiff

Welsh building contractor, J.G. Hale Construction, is well underway on construction of an innovative housing development for Cardiff Council in the St. Mellons area, to deliver high-quality housing utilising a host of eco-friendly and innovative building practices.

Demolition of the site began in December 2021 with building work now in full flow by Neath-based construction firm, J.G. Hale Construction. The projected completion date for the new development is the end of spring 2023.

The scheme is the first of two collaborations between J.G. Hale Construction and Cardiff Council. When completed, it will provide 13 modern, spacious council homes, including a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom family homes.

The dwellings will be a mix of semi-detached and terraced buildings over two and three storeys, with dedicated parking, a communal garden and new access routes.

The development is located on the corner of Wakehurst Place and Crickhowell Road and is within walking distance of local shopping facilities and St. Mellons Community Hub.

The innovative scheme has a requirement to meet or exceed Cardiff Council’s energy efficiency and sustainability standards. This is to be achieved with the adoption of a ‘fabric first’ approach, renewable energy capture, use of natural ventilation and water/electricity saving fittings, alongside a sustainable building management strategy.

The development will also incorporate integrated sustainable drainage systems (SuDS) design. SuDS are designed to manage rainfall and stormwater locally, using rainwater gardens mimicking natural drainage and encouraging its infiltration to reduce negative effects, which in turn improves water quality and enhance the amenity and biodiversity value of the environment. It achieves this by lowering flow rates, increasing water storage capacity and rainwater gardens therefore enhancing the environment.

David Harrhy, Managing Director of J.G. Hale Construction, said:

“We are delighted to be collaborating with Cardiff Council on what we hope will be the first of many such schemes. The Wakehurst Place development, when completed, will incorporate many sustainable and innovative materials, technologies and building practices – all aimed at energy and water conservation, which is great for the environment and will also save the occupants money on their bills. “We fully support Cardiff Council’s energy efficiency and sustainability objectives and are very excited to be collaborating with them. As a company, J.G. Hale Construction is recognised for its commitment to innovative, eco-friendly design, quality materials and sustainable building practices, and we are also committed to using local sub-contractors and suppliers on every project we work on.”

Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities at Cardiff Council, Cllr Lynda Thorne, said: