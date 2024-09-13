Work Starts on Hundreds of New Waterfront Homes

Construction work has started on 104 new homes in a prime location along Swansea’s SA1 Waterfront.

Coastal Housing will take around 36 months to complete the homes, which will be rented to people in housing need across the city. As with all Coastal Housing homes, rents will be below the market rate you would expect to pay a private landlord for a similar home in the same location.

Construction of the homes is part-funded by Welsh Government and is being undertaken by developer, Everwell Development, in their first project in south west Wales.

The development will also include a new ground-floor commercial premises along with 93 car parking spaces and secure bike parking.

“These high quality, affordable homes are in an incredible location” says Coastal’s Head of Development, Kelvin Rees. “The SA1 waterfront is such a beautiful spot and is right in the heart of the city’s waterfront with transport links, amenities, nightlife and shopping all within a few minutes’ walk.”