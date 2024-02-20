Wonderwool Wales 2024 Attracting Visitors From Around the Globe

Overseas visitors will be travelling from as far away to Australia, America and Canada to attend this year’s Wonderwool Wales, the award-winning show that celebrates all that’s great about Welsh wool and natural fibres.

The popular two-day event, held at the Royal Welsh Showground in Builth Wells on April 27 and 28, has sold all 220 stands for exhibitors, which has delighted the organisers.

Tickets for the 18th show, which traditionally attracts more than 6,000 visitors, can be purchased online in advance at https://wonderwoolwales.ticketsrv.co.uk . There will also be tickets for sale at the gate costing £12 per day or £22 for the weekend. Young people aged 16 years and under have free admission.

One of the star attractions this year will be an engaging Flock2Flight display of static and flying wet felted and needle felted birds made by fibre artist Janna Turner and two friends, Alex Johnstone and Deborah Taylor Dyer.

Shepton Mallet based Janna, who runs Flocks2Felts, and Alex are no strangers to Wonderwool Wales. Janna was project lead and felting advisor and Alex contributed with others to a special, eight-metre long exhibition entitled Alice in Wonderwool in 2022.

The eye-catching, hand crafted interpretation of Alice in Wonderland installation featured an array of captivating characters, all crafted from felt and fibre.

This year’s event will see nine Woolschool afternoon workshops each day which has required the organisers to book extra space on the showground. Some of the Woolschools, which give visitors the chance to learn or perfect their skills with help from an expert, are already sold out. Book places online by the Wonderwool Wales website.

The workshops are: An introduction to drop spindles with Marianne Larcombe and Jo Glenn, Improving your spinning with a drop spindle with Freyalyn Close-Hainsworth, Wet felted leaf brooch with Svetlana Lilley, Drum carding with Jill Shepherd, Macrame dream catcher with Alice Thomas, Botanical dyeing and Shibori resist techniques with Siân Lester, Backstrap weaving using rigid heddle with Helen Deighan, Introduction to needle-woven tapestry with Joanna Helm and Needle felted busy Mr Mole with Steffi Stern.

Another popular feature, the Sheep Walk fashion show, will keep the audience entertained on both days.

This year, all Wonderwool Wales visitors are being encouraged to knit, crochet or make and wear their own beanie or hat to add colour to the event. Stewards will be awarding vouchers to the best hats on both days.

Wonderwool Wales 2023 Bursary winners Jade Carey Holt, from Aberystwyth and Kay-lee Davies, from Capel Dewi, near Llandysul, will be exhibiting their work on stand C1.

New exhibitors are the Museum of Welsh Textiles from Knighton and Glamorgan Smallholders’ Great Glamorgan Sock Project, which involves members making a pair of socks from each sheep breed in the county.

To tantalise the tastebuds, the organisers have added some new street food caterers to provide a wider menu for show visitors.

Wonderwool Wales was first held in 2006 to promote the market for Welsh wool and to add value to products made by small wool and fibre producers in Wales.

The festival celebrates the green credentials of Welsh wool and its versatility as a material for creative crafts, designer clothes, home furnishings and more.

Wonderwool Wales covers everything from the start to the end of the creative process. Exhibits of sheep, raw and hand dyed fibres, yarn for knitting and crochet, embellishments, equipment, dyes and books can be found alongside superb examples of finished textile art, craft, clothing and home furnishings.

For those seeking creative inspiration, there will be demonstrations and have-a-go sessions hosted by some exhibitors.

“It promises to be another memorable Wonderwool Wales, with all 220 places for exhibitors sold out and another 10 on the waiting list,” said director Chrissie Menzies. “A group of around 20 people will be jetting in from America and Canada with Rowan Tree Travel and one lady from Australia has arranged that her trip to see family coincides with our event. “We are encouraging all visitors this year to make their own beanie or hat to engage our supporters and add a little bit of colour and fun.

Find out more about the 2024 show at www.wonderwoolwales.co.uk , like Wonderwool Wales Ltd on Facebook or follow on Twitter @wonderwoolwales