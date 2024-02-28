Excitement Mounts as the Wales Technology Awards 2024 Finalists are Unveiled

Anticipation for the Wales Technology Awards 2024 builds as Technology Connected, the organisers of the prestigious showcase, announces the much-awaited Finalists.
This year's shortlist is nothing short of spectacular, showcasing the ingenuity, innovation, and resilience that define the Welsh tech industry. From ground-breaking startups to established leaders, the Finalists represent the best and brightest in Wales' ever-evolving technology landscape.
The countdown is now on for the announcement of the winners at the Wales Technology Awards 2024, taking place on the 22 March at the Mercure Cardiff Holland House Hotel & Spa.
The Finalists for the Wales Technology Awards 2024 are:
The Sir Michael Moritz Tech Start-up Award
- Finalrentals Limited
- Goggleminds
- Metrology Engineering Services
- Optimise-AI
- The Social Work Way LTD
- Thinkedi Ltd
International Impact Award
- Agam International
- Finalrentals
- Mauve Cymru (Mauve Corporate Systems UK Ltd)
- Wales Interactive
Rising Star of the Year Award
- Agnes Beviz – DVLA
- Feroz Khan – Compound Semiconductor Applications (CSA) Catapult
- Jonathan Jones – General Dynamics Land Systems UK Ltd
- Matthew Davies – The Social Work Way LTD
Best Tech Leader Award
- Jo Polson – Vindico
- Omar Moulani – WeGetDesign
- Sameer Rahman – DataMonet
- Sophie Mason – Thinkedi
Best AI Application Award
- Davies
- Intuety
- Optimise-AI
- WeGetDesign
Best Blockchain Application Award
- Finboot
- Soulindata LTD in collaboration with Cardiff Metropolitan University
- Yacooba Limited
- Zenotech Ltd
Best Digital Transformation Award
- Credit Canary Limited
- Davies
- de Novo Solutions (de Novo Consulting Services Limited)
- DVLA
Best EdTech Application Award
- Animated Technologies Ltd
- Complete Education Solutions Limited
- SaySomethingin.com
- Virtus Tech Ltd
Best GreenTech Application Award
- Butterfly Data (registered as Butterfly Projects Ltd)
- Clenergy EV
- ElectricPocket Limited
- Freight Logistics Solutions Ltd
Best Healthtech Application Award
- CanSense Ltd
- Cardiff Metropolitan University with Age Connects Torfaen and AITutoring
- clear_pixel VR
- Llusern Scientific
Best VR / AR Application Award
- clear_pixel VR
- ElectricPocket Ltd
- PM Training and Assessing Ltd
- Virtus Tech Ltd
Professor Tom Crick MBE, Chair of the Judging Panel for the Wales Technology Awards 2024, said:
“It has been an exceptionally competitive year, with an impressive array of entries showcasing the remarkable innovations and transformative journeys within Wales. The judging process was challenging, reflecting the high calibre of submissions. I, along with the other judges, would like to extend our congratulations to all Finalists!
“As we eagerly await the prestigious event on the 22nd March, it's clear that the Wales Technology Awards will once again be a highlight in our industry calendar, celebrating the extraordinary achievements that not only help to shape Wales, but also resonate internationally.”
Avril Lewis, Managing Director of Technology Connected, added,
“The Wales Technology Awards symbolise the pinnacle of innovation and excellence in the Welsh tech industry. Congratulations to all of those announced as Finalists – your achievements not only inspire but also reaffirm Wales' position as an emerging technology and innovation hub. We're looking forward to showcasing both these remarkable individuals and organisations and revealing the Winners at the Awards ceremony on 22nd March.”
The Wales Technology Awards 2024 are honoured to have the generous support of esteemed organisations within the industry and the broader ecosystem, including our Headline Partner, de Novo Solutions, as well as Hexa Finance, Box UK, Deloitte, CSA Catapult, Venture Graduates and Cardiff Capital Region.
Don't miss out on the most anticipated Welsh tech celebration of the year. Grab your tickets, but be quick because there is limited space available.
For further details on the Wales Technology Awards 2024, including tickets and partnership opportunities, please visit Wales Technology Awards 2024