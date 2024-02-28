Excitement Mounts as the Wales Technology Awards 2024 Finalists are Unveiled

Anticipation for the Wales Technology Awards 2024 builds as Technology Connected, the organisers of the prestigious showcase, announces the much-awaited Finalists.

This year's shortlist is nothing short of spectacular, showcasing the ingenuity, innovation, and resilience that define the Welsh tech industry. From ground-breaking startups to established leaders, the Finalists represent the best and brightest in Wales' ever-evolving technology landscape.

The countdown is now on for the announcement of the winners at the Wales Technology Awards 2024, taking place on the 22 March at the Mercure Cardiff Holland House Hotel & Spa.

The Finalists for the Wales Technology Awards 2024 are:

The Sir Michael Moritz Tech Start-up Award

Finalrentals Limited

Goggleminds

Metrology Engineering Services

Optimise-AI

The Social Work Way LTD

Thinkedi Ltd

International Impact Award

Agam International

Finalrentals

Mauve Cymru (Mauve Corporate Systems UK Ltd)

Wales Interactive

Rising Star of the Year Award

Agnes Beviz – DVLA

Feroz Khan – Compound Semiconductor Applications (CSA) Catapult

Jonathan Jones – General Dynamics Land Systems UK Ltd

Matthew Davies – The Social Work Way LTD

Best Tech Leader Award

Jo Polson – Vindico

Omar Moulani – WeGetDesign

Sameer Rahman – DataMonet

Sophie Mason – Thinkedi

Best AI Application Award

Davies

Intuety

Optimise-AI

WeGetDesign

Best Blockchain Application Award

Finboot

Soulindata LTD in collaboration with Cardiff Metropolitan University

Yacooba Limited

Zenotech Ltd

Best Digital Transformation Award

Credit Canary Limited

Davies

de Novo Solutions (de Novo Consulting Services Limited)

DVLA

Best EdTech Application Award

Animated Technologies Ltd

Complete Education Solutions Limited

SaySomethingin.com

Virtus Tech Ltd

Best GreenTech Application Award

Butterfly Data (registered as Butterfly Projects Ltd)

Clenergy EV

ElectricPocket Limited

Freight Logistics Solutions Ltd

Best Healthtech Application Award

CanSense Ltd

Cardiff Metropolitan University with Age Connects Torfaen and AITutoring

clear_pixel VR

Llusern Scientific

Best VR / AR Application Award

clear_pixel VR

ElectricPocket Ltd

PM Training and Assessing Ltd

Virtus Tech Ltd

Professor Tom Crick MBE, Chair of the Judging Panel for the Wales Technology Awards 2024, said:

“It has been an exceptionally competitive year, with an impressive array of entries showcasing the remarkable innovations and transformative journeys within Wales. The judging process was challenging, reflecting the high calibre of submissions. I, along with the other judges, would like to extend our congratulations to all Finalists! “As we eagerly await the prestigious event on the 22nd March, it's clear that the Wales Technology Awards will once again be a highlight in our industry calendar, celebrating the extraordinary achievements that not only help to shape Wales, but also resonate internationally.”

Avril Lewis, Managing Director of Technology Connected, added,

“The Wales Technology Awards symbolise the pinnacle of innovation and excellence in the Welsh tech industry. Congratulations to all of those announced as Finalists – your achievements not only inspire but also reaffirm Wales' position as an emerging technology and innovation hub. We're looking forward to showcasing both these remarkable individuals and organisations and revealing the Winners at the Awards ceremony on 22nd March.”

The Wales Technology Awards 2024 are honoured to have the generous support of esteemed organisations within the industry and the broader ecosystem, including our Headline Partner, de Novo Solutions, as well as Hexa Finance, Box UK, Deloitte, CSA Catapult, Venture Graduates and Cardiff Capital Region.

Don't miss out on the most anticipated Welsh tech celebration of the year. Grab your tickets, but be quick because there is limited space available.

For further details on the Wales Technology Awards 2024, including tickets and partnership opportunities, please visit Wales Technology Awards 2024