Winners of the Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards Announced

The Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards winners were announced on Friday 22nd September at a fabulous black-tie awards ceremony at the Vale Resort.

This is the second year of the awards taking place in which the outstanding businesses that are situated in the Vale of Glamorgan County are recognised, along with the inspiring entrepreneurs that bring their innovation and passion to this beautiful part of Wales.

The Winners of the 2023 Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards are:

Creative Business of the Year – Carrie Elspeth Jewellery

Employer of the Year – Sparkles Cleaning Services Wales and west Limited

Entrepreneur of the Year – Soraya McDonnell, Soraya’s cocktails and desserts Ltd

Financial and Professional Service Business of the Year – Technical Marketing & PR

Growth Business of the Year – Greenbrick Group Ltd

Retail Business of the Year – Beloved Boutique

Start-Up Business of the Year – Lunia 3D

Third Sector Organisation of the Year – South Wales Aviation Museum

Tourism and Leisure Business of the Year – Fonmon Castle Ltd

Young Business Person of the Year – Sean Mayor, Dog Adventure Land

Chair of judges, David Stevens, said:

“’I’m truly grateful for the dozens of companies across the Vale that sign up to compete in the Vale of Glamorgan business awards. It is heart-warming to see so many exciting businesses, across a wide range of different sectors, flourishing in the Vale and bringing opportunity and prosperity to those who live here”.

The quality at this year’s awards was really high and any of the businesses that were shortlisted should be proud”.

The Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards, created by Grapevine Event Management, were supported by sponsors, Associated British Ports (ABP), Business in Focus, Ogi Pro, Renishaw, Swansea Building Society, Stills, Thornbush Hill, Vale of Glamorgan council, Vale Resort, Business News Wales and Cleartech Live.

Director of Grapevine Event Management, Liz Brookes said:

“Once again the high standard at this year’s awards has been clear and it has been a joy to get to know more about the excellent businesses and entrepreneurs within the Vale. “It is always inspiring to know how much hard work, vison, and persistence goes into a business succeeding, and a huge congratulations to all of the finalists and winners”.

The nominated charity partner for the awards was Ty Hafan, a charity that provides life-changing care and support to children with life-shortening conditions and their families.

Further details of the Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards, which will return in 2024, can be found on the website https://vogbusinessawards.com/