Winners of the Torfaen and Monmouthshire Business Awards Announced

The winners of the Torfaen and Monmouthshire Business Awards 2024 have been revealed.

The awards, now in their second year, continue to shine a spotlight on the remarkable achievements of local businesses across the Torfaen and Monmouthshire region, celebrating innovation, leadership, and excellence in various sectors.

With categories ranging from Start-Up of the Year to Manufacturing Business of the Year, the awards showcased the thriving entrepreneurial spirit within the counties.

The black-tie award ceremony took place at the Parkway Hotel & Spa, Cwmbran. Organised by Grapevine Event Management, the driving force behind the event, these awards aim to showcase the exceptional achievements of businesses in the region, their innovative approaches, and their dedication to excellence.

Liz Brookes of Grapevine Event Management said:

“We are delighted to host the Torfaen and Monmouthshire Business Awards for its second year. By recognising exceptional entrepreneurial achievements and the incredible companies within these counties, the awards play a pivotal role in promoting business growth, fostering collaboration, and inspiring others within our community.”

The Torfaen and Monmouthshire Business Awards were supported by headline sponsors Johnsey Estates UK Limited, along with Monmouthshire County Council, Pro Steel Engineering, Swansea Building Society, Torfaen County Borough Council, Lexon, Stills and Business News Wales.

James Crawford, Chief Executive of Johnsey Estates, said:

“These awards are a super opportunity to bring together the communities of Torfaen and Monmouthshire, and to celebrate the achievements of the entrepreneurs and businesses operating in our very special corner of South Wales. As a judging panel, we had some tough decisions to make this year. Congratulations to the winners and to all of those shortlisted. “We are all a team representing Torfaen and Monmouthshire; together we share a common vision of making this a great place to enjoy. With over 150 businesses on site, Mamhilad is at the heart of this vision, as we continue to work in close partnership with our local authorities and many different stakeholders on this major regeneration project. I therefore thank Torfaen and Monmouthshire Councils for their support, our co-sponsors, and Grapevine Event Management for their hard work, without which these awards would not happen.”

Winners of the 2024 Torfaen and Monmouthshire Business Awards:

Creative and Digital Business of the Year – Alliance Marketing Agency

Employer of the Year – Quote Detective

Entrepreneur of the Year – Luke Durham – Duke’s Gaming

Financial and Professional Service Business of the Year – Quote Detective

Green Business of the Year – SNOAP

Innovation and Technology Business of the Year – STG Aerospace

Manufacturing Business of the Year – HWM Global

Retail Business of the year – Pedal Syndicate

SME of the Year – J2R Demolition

Start-Up Business of the Year – Story babies Cwmbran and Newport

Third Sector Organisation of the Year – Hope for the Community Project

Tourism and Hospitality Business of the Year – Parkway Hotel & Spa

Highly Commended of 2024 Torfaen and Monmouthshire Business Awards:

Start-up Business of the Year – Shampooch Dog Spa

Retail Business of the Year – JBXO Embroidery

Manufacturing Business of the Year – EMES Ventilation

Further details of the Torfaen and Monmouthshire Business Awards, which will return in 2025, can be found on the website https://tmbusinessawards.com/