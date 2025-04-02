Vale of Glamorgan Awards Return for 2025

The Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards are returning for a fourth year.

The awards aim to shine a spotlight on those making a real impact within the Vale and recognise the outstanding contributions of business leaders across the region.

On Friday October 3, The Vale Hotel will once again host this prestigious black-tie event, bringing together the very best of the Vale’s business community for an evening of recognition and celebration.

Entries are now open and can be submitted via the Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards website, offering businesses of all sizes the chance to showcase their achievements and be recognised among the region's finest. The deadline for the awards is Friday June 13 2025.

Chair of Judges is David Stevens CBE, the co-founder and former CEO of Admiral Group.

He said:

“I look forward to meeting the inspiring business owners and leaders who are driving success across the region. These awards are a fantastic opportunity to celebrate their achievements and recognise the vital role they play in shaping the prosperity and wellbeing of the Vale.”

Liz Brookes, founder of the Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards and Director of Grapevine Event Management, said:

“We’re thrilled to launch the 2025 Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards after the incredible success of last year. The Vale is home to so many dynamic and inspiring businesses, and we can’t wait to see this year’s entries. With such a strong entrepreneurial spirit in the region, we’re looking forward to making this year’s awards our best yet.”

The Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards 2025 are open to organisations that can demonstrate strong business performance, innovation and exceptional customer experiences on a consistent basis within the Vale.

Due to popular demand, this year’s awards will feature two new categories: International Business of the Year and Food and Farming Business of the Year. The organisers said the additions reflect the diverse strengths of the Vale’s business community, celebrating both global success and the vital contributions of rural enterprises.

The full list of categories available to enter are:

Creative Business of the Year

Employer of the Year

Entrepreneur of the Year

Financial and Professional Service Business of the Year

Food and Farming Business of the Year

International Business of the Year

Green Business of the Year

Growth Business of the Year

Retail Business of the Year

Start-Up Business of the Year

Technology and Innovation Business of the Year

Tourism and Leisure Business of the Year

Third Sector Organisation of the Year

Young Business Person of the Year

The awards are supported by category sponsors; Renishaw, Vale County Council and Stills. Business News Wales is the media sponsor.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more information on becoming a sponsor of the 2025 Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards visit the website for details.