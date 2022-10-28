Winners of the 2022 Wales STEM Awards Announced

Pontypool-born Eben Upton, founder and CEO of Raspberry Pi, was recognised for his contribution to STEM alongside 12 winners at the 2022 Wales STEM Awards last evening.

The founder of the small single-board computer, which is manufactured in SONY UK TEC and has sold close to 50 million devices worldwide, was announced winner of the Outstanding Contribution to STEM award.

Hosted by broadcaster Sian Lloyd, the awards ceremony, which took place at Cardiff’s Mercure Hotel, recognised the innovative STEM work being undertaken in Wales, addressing the diversity gap and skills shortage, and inspiring and raising the aspirations of the next generation.

The ceremony saw finalists from across all parts of Wales compete for 12 awards in a variety of categories, ranging from STEM Start-Up of the Year to Innovation in STEM.

Winners of the 2022 Wales STEM Awards:

Innovation in STEM Award – Llusern Scientific Limited

STEM Ambassador of the Year – Seb York, CatSci

STEM Woman of the Year – Sharan Johnstone, University of South Wales

STEM Sustainability Award – Design Reality Limited

STEM Start-up of the Year – Think Air

STEM Company of the Year (over 50 employees) – CatSci

STEM Company of the Year (under 50 employees) – SparkLab Cymru

STEM Educational Programme of the Year (Private Sector) – Welsh Contact Centre Forum, Graduate Programme Wales

STEM Educational Programme of the Year (Public Sector) – Swansea University, Science for Schools Scheme

STEM Educational Programme of the Year (Not-For-Profit Sector) – EESW-STEM Cymru

STEM International Company of the Year – Laser Wire Solutions

STEM Rising Star of the Year – Charlotte Lewis, Simbec-Orion Group

Eben Upton, founder of Raspberry Pi, said:

“I’m delighted to accept the Outstanding Contribution to STEM award on behalf of everyone here at Raspberry Pi and the wider Raspberry Pi community. We set up Raspberry Pi back in 2008 to try and rekindle the enthusiasm for computing programming that I, and many of my friends, had back in the 1980s. As a child I had a beige box on my desk in my bedroom and that was a BBC Micro Computer. Like Raspberry Pi, it was designed here in Cambridge and it was manufactured in south Wales. In the decade since we launched our first Raspberry Pi computer, a device that we had imagined in our wildest dreams might sell 10,000 units, it has gone onto sell nearly 50 million units not just in the UK, but around the world and we are seeing compelling evidence that the renaissance in interest in computing and STEM subjects that we had hoped for is beginning to happen. So as we enter our second decade, we are hoping to make a lot more computers in south Wales and I’m hoping to get a lot more children around the world excited in computers. Thank you very much.”

Head judge Dr Louise Bright, founder of the Wales Women in STEM network, said:

“We would like to offer a huge congratulations to all of the winners of this year’s Wales STEM Awards. The winners represent some of the most progressive organisations and individuals at the forefront of STEM innovation in Wales.

“The calibre of the businesses and individuals shortlisted for the awards was second to none and I’d like to congratulate all finalists.

“The awards show that the future of the STEM sector in Wales is bright and we look forward to the industry going from strength to strength.”

Co-Founder Liz Brookes of Grapevine Event Management said:

“It has once again been incredible shining a spotlight on the STEM sector in Wales. Our winners are pushing the boundaries of STEM innovation and helping address the diversity gap and skills shortage that exists. These organisations and individuals are an inspiration to our country and our next generation. I would like to offer a huge congratulations to all of the winners and to all of those shortlisted. Your work is incredibly important, and we thank you for your contributions to STEM in Wales.”

Marine Power Systems, Tracy Thomas from Simbec-Orion Group, Think Air, Dewin Tech, SparkLab Cymru, University of South Wales – Cyber Security Educational Programme, STEM Untapped CIC, Wales Interactive and Dr Rosie Cane from Exotopic Limited, also received Highly Commended awards.

The Wales STEM Awards has been jointly organised by Grapevine Event Management and communications agency jamjar and are sponsored by The Centre of Excellence in Mobile and Emerging Technology (CEMET), the Compound Semiconductor Applications Catapult, Development Bank of Wales, Business News Wales, Linea Resourcing, Educators Wales and Cardiff Metropolitan University.

The full list of winners can be found at www.stemawards.wales