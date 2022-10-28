Monmouthshire County Council Signs the Menopause Workplace Pledge

On World Menopause Day, earlier this month, Monmouthshire County Council announced that it has become the latest employer in the UK to sign up to the Menopause Workplace Pledge.

The pledge began in 2021 with a campaign by the women’s health charity Wellbeing of Women in response to a lack of support and knowledge about menopause in workplaces across the country. It has now been taken up by a wide range of employers, including Nature Resources Wales, the BBC, Met Office and Royal Mail. Monmouthshire County Council has become one of the first councils in Wales, joining Cardiff Council, to sign the pledge.

The aim of the pledge is to promote support and understanding by employers for members of staff who may be going through the menopause. Women over the age of 50 are the fastest growing group in the UK workforce according to recent figures yet it is estimated that around 900,000 will leave their careers citing menopause as a key factor. Most women will experience menopausal symptoms, some of which can be quite severe and have a significant impact on everyday activities. This can include lack of sleep, memory problems, hot flushes, increased stress and a loss of confidence.

Monmouthshire County Council Leader, Cllr. Mary Ann Brocklesby said:

“I am pleased and proud that we have committed to the Menopause Workplace Pledge. As an employer it is incredibly important we support and inform all colleagues – supporting those who are experiencing the menopause and sharing information about menopause with everyone so that everyone has a better understanding of the impact of menopause.”

Cllr. Catherine Fookes, Cabinet Member for Equalities, said: