Winners of South Wales Business Awards Unveiled

The winners of the 16th annual South Wales Business Awards have been announced at a ceremony in Cardiff hosted by broadcaster Sara Edwards.

The award organisers said 2024 had broken all records for the volume and standard of applications, adding that the independent judging panel found the process incredibly challenging to pick this year’s winners.

The winners of the South Wales Business Awards are:

Young Entrepreneur of the Year – Rhys Mallows – Mallows Bottling

Young Entrepreneur of the Year (SME) – Chandler Durbessich-Reed – Mother Hen Eggs

Start-up of the Year – Coffi Kitoko

Start-up of the Year (SME) – Suburban

Start-up of the Year (Micro) – No FKS Fitness

Retail & Tourism Business of the Year – Mor A Sawna Ltd

Female Entrepreneur of the Year – Caryl Thomas – SPK Property Solutions

Female Entrepreneur of the Year (SME) – Joanne Fisher – Joanne Fisher Law

Business Services Business of the Year – CleverChefs Group

Business Services Business of the Year (SME) – Fit Pro Lead Gen

Technological & Innovative Business of the year – Flotek Group

Technological & Innovative Business of the year (SME) – Steer IT Solutions

Employer of the Year – Little Inspiration Day Nursery

Green Business of the Year – Snow White Laundries

Green Business of the Year (SME) – Kit4Crew Powered by Real SFX

South Wales Business of the Year 2024 – Caryl Thomas – SPK Property Solutions & Joanne Fisher – Joanne Fisher Law

2024 also witnessed the first ever joint winners of the South Wales Business of the Year. After a hotly debated judging process, the independent judging panel remained deadlocked, and team felt it right to awards joint winners.

Founder of the South Wales Business Awards Wesley Skene said:

“As the Welsh economy navigates the increasingly difficult conditions in the UK and global economy, its patently obvious that Welsh businesses are facing the challenges head on. We’ve seen incredible displays of innovation and creativity. New markets being developed, new ways of doing business. Wales can be incredibly proud of its business community. With 2024 being the most successful awards to date, 2025 has a hill to climb to surpass this most phenomenal of years.”

The South Wales Business Awards 2024 was sponsored by Swansea Building Society and The Development Bank of Wales and supported YMCA – Cardiff as its nominated charity.