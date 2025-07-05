Wind Farm Off North Wales Coast Granted Development Consent

The Mona Offshore Wind Farm – which will be located entirely in Welsh waters in the east Irish Sea – has been granted development consent by the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero.

The application will consist of the development of an offshore wind farm with an approximate capacity of 1500MW in the Irish Sea awarded as part of the Round 4 Offshore Wind Licensing Arrangements.

The developer said modelling activity showed that it would create and support approximately 3,420 jobs in total during the different phases of the project.

At the closest points the array area is 28.8 km from the north coast of Wales, 46.9 km from the northwest coast of England, and 46.6 km from the Isle of Man.

It has a landfall near Llanddulas, Conwy on the North Wales coastline and a proposed connection to the existing Bodelwyddan National Grid substation in Denbighshire.

The Mona Offshore Wind Project is being developed by Mona Offshore Wind Ltd, a joint venture of bp and Energie Baden-Württemberg AG (EnBW).

It is classed as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP) which means that it was necessary to submit a development consent order (DCO) application to the Secretary of State.

Mona includes offshore elements, to generate electricity, and both offshore and onshore elements to enable the transmission of the electricity generated to the national grid:

Wind turbine generators (up to 96 turbines, generating around 1.5GW of electricity)

Four offshore substation platforms

Offshore interconnector cables, inter-array cables and export cables

Four transition joint bays (connecting the offshore and onshore cables)

Onshore cables

The developer said it expected a Final Investment Decision (FID) and construction to start in 2026/27, with commercial operation expected to start in 2028/29.

Its website outlines the potential economic benefits of the scheme, saying:

“As well as playing a key role in tackling climate change, our proposals for the Mona Offshore Wind Project will unlock significant economic benefits, both in terms of the jobs we will create and the supply chain opportunities that will be on offer for businesses across Wales and the whole of the UK. “We are engaging with ports and harbours around the Irish Sea that could support construction activities and then eventually operations and maintenance for the wind farms.”

It adds that job creation and support is expected to be:

710 jobs during planning and design, generating wages worth around £19.7 million each year

2,120 jobs during construction, generating wages worth around £74.8 million each year

590 jobs during operations, generating wages worth around £27.6 million each year

A dedicated supplier portal has been launched where local companies can pair their skills with the project’s needs.