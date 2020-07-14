Welsh Wine Week Launched to Support Burgeoning Industry

A collaboration between Welsh vineyards will see the first official Welsh Wine Week launch from 27th July to 2nd August to showcase the quality of wine being produced in Wales.

The virtual Welsh Wine Week will include a range of events hosted by vineyard owners and friends from the hospitality and wider food and drink industry over social media video platforms giving attendees an insight into winemaking in Wales. There are almost 30 vineyards in Wales, and all are owned by independently-minded pioneers using Wales’ unique micro-climates to produce small quantity, terroir-driven, quality wines.

With tourism non-existent since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, participating Welsh vineyards hope the variety of events being organised will encourage sales over the summer, in what would have been their busiest season of the year.

Events already confirmed include a food pairing session with rosé and white wine from Amanda Stuart Robson, owner of Jabajak Vineyard in Whitland, West Wales, while Judith Dudley of Parva Vineyard in Chepstow, Tintern, will host an online vineyard tour and talk about the unique history of Parva Vineyard. From south Wales, Llanerch Vineyard in Pontyclun will see owner Ryan Davies running a wine tasting session of Llanerch’s ‘Cariad’ wine brand, while White Castle vineyard will also host a tasting of its wines produced in Abergavenny.

Wine fans will have access to exclusive competitions and interviews with Welsh vineyards on the dedicated Welsh Wine Week website. Vineyards hosting tasting events will release information on the wine they’re featuring in advance of their event, with attendees encouraged to buy a bottle beforehand to sample during the tasting event to be part of the experience.

Welsh Wine Week is organised by the Welsh Drinks Cluster, funded by Welsh Government, which works in partnership with vineyards, retailers and wholesalers to promote the industry and its production of world class products.

Food & Drink Wales Industry Board drinks representative, Norma Barry, said:

“Welsh wine is a burgeoning industry with an enviable reputation that is growing year on year. Welsh Wine Week is taking place at a time when the industry faces many challenges, but it is also a time when Wales is releasing great quality wine thanks to a bumper crop in 2018. “The week will give wine lovers the chance to taste the excellent quality of wine produced here and sample varieties from different parts of the country, while learning about the stories behind many of our Welsh wine producers. “We are showcasing the wide range of exceptional Welsh wines available and in doing so, demonstrating support for our vineyards on their journey to become internationally acclaimed and sought-after premium quality wines.”

Welsh Wine Week aims to bring more visibility to vineyards in Wales, guiding Welsh wine drinkers towards vineyards on their doorsteps and those from further afield to producers they might not be familiar with. The long-term objective is to increase the number of people buying and enjoying the uniqueness of Welsh Wine.

Robb Merchant, Chairman of Welsh Vineyard Association and owner of White Castle Vineyard said:

“We’re really excited to be involved in Welsh Wine Week to help people get more insight into Wales’ wine production. Supporting local has never been more important, so we hope that wine drinkers will get behind Welsh Wine Week by signing up to events and buying some of the wonderful produce grown and made here.”

The full events calendar for Welsh Wine Week is due to be released in the following weeks on the Welsh Wine Week website, where people can also sign up to attend events.

For more information go to: https://www.welshwineweek.co.uk/