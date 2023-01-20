Welsh Web Agency Illustrate Digital Secures £2.7m Partnership with WP Engine

Cardiff web agency, Illustrate Digital, is set to benefit from a £2.7million partnership* with the world’s leading WordPress platform and website hosting provider, WP Engine.

The strategic relationship will allow Illustrate Digital to access greater levels of premium hosting, security and support, enabling the company to strengthen its WordPress enterprise development services – this is estimated to be worth nearly £3million for the company.

Illustrate Digital specialises in designing and developing WordPress websites for financial services, legal, B2B and government organisations across Europe. It works with brands such as Welsh Government, Pepper Money, Countingup Bank and Foster Wales.

The company, which was founded by its CEO Scott Jones in 2013, was also named as one of Wales’ fastest growing companies at the recent Fast Growth 50 Awards, having reported 219% growth in the past two years.

WP Engine’s platform innovation is driving adoption of WordPress among the world’s most mission-critical and top-traffic sites and is the fastest among all WordPress providers, now powering 1.5 million digital experiences. More of the top 200,000 visited sites in the world use WP Engine, driving more digital experiences than anyone else in WordPress.

Of its 10,000 agency partner network, just twenty have been selected for strategic partnerships of this nature, with Illustrate Digital placed in the top 0.1% of web development agencies globally. To that end, the partnership will also establish Illustrate Digital as an advisor to WP Engine’s top tier customers, consulting leading brands on user experience, development and best practices for WordPress workflow.

Illustrate Digital CEO, Scott Jones, said of the partnership: