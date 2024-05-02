Welsh Training Provider Earns Leaders in Diversity Accreditation

ACT has been awarded Leaders in Diversity accreditation by the National Centre for Diversity.

The title recognises the organisation’s commitment to nurture a fair, respectful, equal, diverse, inclusive and engaging – or FREDIE – culture within its operations and comes after a thorough re-assessment period from the awarding body.

The Leaders in Diversity title is given to very few organisations within the UK and recognises that a business, along with its employees and partners, have a solid understanding of what it is to adopt a FREDIE ethos in the workplace. It also shows that steps have been made to ensure every aspect of the company displays fairness and equality.

Some of the changes that have been implemented within ACT on its journey to become Leaders in Diversity include creating EDI steering and advisory groups, introducing inclusive meeting guidance, providing training to staff and managers, producing accessibility statements for all sites and establishing regular FREDIE internal communications including the celebration of different cultural and social events and awareness days.

Rebecca Cooper, Head of People and Development at ACT, said: