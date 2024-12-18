Welsh Tech Firm Vindico Announces New Senior Management Team

Welsh tech firm Vindico has announced a strategic restructuring of its leadership team as the company enters a new phase of innovation and growth ahead of the New Year.

Effective immediately, Co-Founder Jo Polson – who was recently named Technology Entrepreneur of the Year at the prestigious Great British Entrepreneur Awards ­– will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), guiding Vindico through its next phase of expansion and innovation.

Fellow Co-Founder Ryan Griffiths will transition to Chief Technology Officer (CTO), focusing on Vindico’s technological advancements and overseeing the company's rapidly expanding development team.

Project Manager Dan Keane will step up to become Chief Project Officer (CPO), bringing his expertise to enhance Vindico’s product offerings and customer experience.

Additionally, former Head of Partnerships Rhys Perkins will take on the role of Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), spearheading the company’s revenue growth and market expansion strategies, while Rob Earle has been named Director of Operations.

These leadership changes come at a pivotal moment for Vindico, which is celebrating its 10th year in business. The company has experienced significant growth, expanding its development team by 30% in the year to date, and is on track to exceed its ambitious 50% year-on-year growth target, thanks to the launch of its latest technology for venues and events – SWAPP 3.0.

Commenting on the appointments, CEO Jo Polson said:

“This new structure strengthens our leadership team, allowing us to leverage our collective expertise to drive Vindico forward. Each of these leaders brings a unique set of skills and experiences that will be invaluable as we continue to drive innovation and expand our offerings beyond Wales and the UK.”

CTO Ryan Griffiths added:

“Vindico’s success is a testament to our team’s dedication and our customers’ trust in our ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions that make working lives simpler, better, and more impactful. “We are excited to continue pushing the boundaries of technology and providing our clients with the tools they need to thrive in an ever-changing and complex digital landscape.”

Looking to 2025 and beyond, Vindico remains committed to its legacy of innovation, empowerment, and excellence. In an era where businesses are overwhelmed with data, apps, programmes, screens, and stimuli, Vindico’s mission is to provide simpler, better business solutions. As Vindico enters this new phase of growth, the award-winning company looks forward to building on its strong foundation to continue this next stage of ambitious innovation and expansion.