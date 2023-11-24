Welsh Skincare Brand Announces Major Collaborations in US and Europe

PlatinaTM, a highly acclaimed skin therapy brand renowned for its medical-grade products, has moved into a new phase of growth having unveiled strategic partnerships and distribution agreements in the United States and Hungary, with similar agreements in the UK in the pipeline.

Swansea-based Platina, the trading name of Skincare Logistics, was founded by entrepreneurs Kevin Smith and Marc Clement, alongside specialists Professor Peter Bjerring, Dr. Dianne Quibell, and Panagis Voutsinas. It has recently disrupted the skincare industry with its innovative range of premium, medical-grade, professional skin therapy products.

Building upon its successful launch in the US and UK, the company is now setting its sights on further expansion. This includes the formation of an exclusive partnership with Love Beauty Pro & Medical, serving as its distributor in the United States.

Additionally, Platina has inked a deal with a distributor, Perfect Skin, in Hungary, further expanding its global reach. The brand is also currently in advanced discussions with two prominent distributors in the UK, poised to strengthen its presence in this key market.

The strategic partnerships and distribution agreements demonstrate Platina's commitment to global expansion and accessibility to its innovative skincare solutions. These developments highlight Platina's strong position in the industry and its appeal to international distributors seeking premium, clinically proven skincare products.

What sets Platina apart from its competitors is the accessibility of medical-grade skincare. This represents a significant shift for consumers accustomed to the complexities of dermatologist appointments and gives them direct access to medical-grade products for the first time. This unique selling point has garnered considerable interest within the skincare industry and with consumers, resulting in significantly increased engagement across all its media channels and positive reviews in prestigious industry publications.

Now, as Platina celebrates these significant milestones, the brand has announced a further opportunity for investors to join Platina on its journey to the next level, supporting the brand's ambitious growth plans and its commitment to transforming skincare experiences worldwide.

Krisztina Garai – Solymos, Managing Director at Perfect Skin, said:

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Platina as its exclusive distributor in Hungary and be part of this amazing brand’s innovative journey. Platina's commitment to providing premium, clinically proven skincare aligns seamlessly with our own dedication to offering excellence in the beauty and skincare industry. This collaboration reflects our shared vision of delivering exceptional products to our customers. We look forward to a successful partnership and contributing to Platina's continued success in Hungary and beyond.”

Kevin Smith, CEO of Skin Logistics, said:

“We are thrilled to have had extensive industry interest following our UK launch, which builds on our success overseas, with Love Beauty Pro & Medical as our exclusive distributor in the US. “We are now expanding our footprint with key partnerships in Hungary and the UK, and with additional funding, this will enable us to solidify these relationships and take our brand to the next level.”

For more information about Platina's revolutionary skin therapy system, the Platina Club, and upcoming events, please visit platinaskin.com