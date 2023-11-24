Local Developer to Bring New School to Rhondda Cynon Taf

A new primary school, with 540 places for local children, will be coming to a major housing development in Rhondda Cynon Taf after the local authority approved the application.
Persimmon Homes West Wales had their plans for the access, appearance, landscaping, and layout of the site signed-off yesterday, and will construct the school at its site in Llanilid.
The school is expected to have two nursery, two reception and six infant classrooms, along with a main hall and kitchen at ground floor level, with eight junior classrooms, a learning resource area, and staff room above. The grounds include a 3G all-weather pitch, habitat zone, and green space.
480 spaces would be for pupils aged five to 11, with 60 nursery places making up the remainder. The new school would form an extension of the existing, neighbouring, dual-language Dolau Primary School.
The application was the latest as part of the outline planning permission granted to the five-star builder for up to 1,850 properties, a primary school, and new town centre for local people at the site near Llanharan.
Commenting, Persimmon Homes West Wales’ Managing Director Stuart Phillips said:
“I am delighted we have secured the support of Rhondda Cynon Taf Council and other key partners to enable us to deliver a new school at our Llanilid site.
“It is a source of pride for us at Persimmon to be delivering nearly 2,000 high-quality, new homes for local people in the area, and now we can get on with building a school for the generations of young children that will live in them.
“Our plans for a school, local centre, and quality homes will deliver vast benefit locally and will help build a sustainable community, serving residents now and into the future.
“Leaving a positive and lasting legacy in the areas in which we develop is a core value for our business and we look forward to continuing to deliver in that vein at our Llanilid development.”