Local Developer to Bring New School to Rhondda Cynon Taf

A new primary school, with 540 places for local children, will be coming to a major housing development in Rhondda Cynon Taf after the local authority approved the application.

Persimmon Homes West Wales had their plans for the access, appearance, landscaping, and layout of the site signed-off yesterday, and will construct the school at its site in Llanilid.

The school is expected to have two nursery, two reception and six infant classrooms, along with a main hall and kitchen at ground floor level, with eight junior classrooms, a learning resource area, and staff room above. The grounds include a 3G all-weather pitch, habitat zone, and green space.

480 spaces would be for pupils aged five to 11, with 60 nursery places making up the remainder. The new school would form an extension of the existing, neighbouring, dual-language Dolau Primary School.

The application was the latest as part of the outline planning permission granted to the five-star builder for up to 1,850 properties, a primary school, and new town centre for local people at the site near Llanharan.

Commenting, Persimmon Homes West Wales’ Managing Director Stuart Phillips said: