Welsh Shoppers Urged to Go Green this Black Friday

Shoppers are being encouraged to go green on Black Friday today, by planting a tree – free of charge.

More than 50 collection hubs have opened their doors across Wales as part of an ambitious Welsh Government tree giveaway.

While retailers get ready for the year’s busiest weekend – from Black Friday to Cyber Monday – an army of dedicated My Tree Our Forest volunteers are preparing to hand out some of the 295,000 trees available.

As well as sucking carbon from our atmosphere, improving our mental health and cleaning the air we breathe, broadleaf trees are a haven for birds and wildlife. That’s why the Welsh Government is calling on everyone in Wales to make the most of the weekend by picking up and planting their free tree to help fight the climate and nature emergencies.

Bethan Ellis and her four-year old daughter, Seren, have already taken advantage of the tree giveaway. Bethan said:

“We’ve come to collect our tree, ready to take it home to plant in our garden and it’s just really nice to know that we are doing our bit to help the planet and to help with climate change.”

Deputy Minister for Climate Change Lee Waters said:

“Planting a tree is literally like breathing life into your space. “It cleans the air we breathe, it provides a home for birds and wildlife and it sucks up harmful carbon dioxide, which helps fight against climate change. Toys and gadgets come and go but a tree provides invaluable benefits to us all for centuries. “I’m calling on everyone to visit the website to find your nearest hub and get on down there this weekend, where you will be greeted by our expert volunteers who will be on hand to help you choose the right tree for the right space. “While you have the pleasure of watching your tree grow in your back garden for many years to come, you can be proud in the knowledge that you have given the best gift you can to our future generations.”

Ten different species of native and broadleaf trees have been provided by the scheme’s delivery partner – Coed Cadw, the Woodland Trust in Wales. These are: Hazel, Rowan, Hawthorn, Silver Birch, Crab Apple, Sessile Oak, Dogwood, Dog Rose, Field Maple and Elder.

Natalie Buttriss, Director of Coed Cadw said:

“Trees offer a simple and cost-effective solution to the environmental challenges we face. This year, we have a unique opportunity for people to turn Black Friday into a Green Friday. “We want to encourage everyone from all walks of life to get involved, plant a tree, and connect first-hand with the many benefits they can bring.”

For those unable to collect a tree in person, they can be ordered online and delivered to their door. Alternatively, a tree can be planted on their behalf, helping to grow a National Forest for Wales.

To find out where your local tree giveaway hub is please visit: woodlandtrust.org.uk/wales-giveaway

Hubs open this weekend from Friday 25 November to Monday 28 November:

North West Wales

Wild Elements, Holyhead LL65 1YF: Open daily 10-4pm

Lyn Parc Mawr, Anglesey LL61 6SU: Sat 11-3pm

Wild Elements, Bangor LL57 1NW: Mon 10-4pm

National Trust Gardd Bodnant, Colwyn Bay LL28 5RE: Fri & Mon 10-2pm, Sat & Sun 10-3pm

Y Dref Werdd LL41 3ES: Mon & Fri 10-4pm

North East Wales

Wepre Park CH5 4HL: Mon 10-12pm, Sat 9:30-10:30

reSource Denbighshire LL16 4SU: Mon & Fri 10-3pm

Golygfa Gwydyr, Llanrwst LL26 0AG: Mon & Fri 10-4pm

Llanbedr-Dyffryn-Clywd, Ruthin LL15 1UP: Sunday 10-2pm

Brymbo heritage orchard project, Wrexham LL11 5AX: Sunday 10-2pm

Erlas Victorian walled garden LL13 9TY: Mon 9:30-12.30pm

Ty Pawb, Wrexham LL138BY: Mon, Fri, Sat 10-4pm

Plas Newydd, Llangollen LL20 8AW: Mon & Fri 10-4pm

Mid Wales

Fferm Goedwig Gymunedol Dyffryn Tanat (Dolydd Gobaith), Oswestry SY10 0AW: Mon & Sat 12:30-4:30pm

Coop Dolgellau LL40 1HR: Friday 1-3pm

Gelli Deg Dyfi, Machynlleth SY20 8AA: Sat 10-2pm

West Wales

Eco Hub Aber SY23 2NN: Sat 11-1pm, Fri 3-6pm

Purple Trees, Ceredigion SY25 6AL: Sat & Sun 10-4pm

Presteigne and Norton Town Council LD8 2AR: Sat 10-12

Denmark Farm, Lampeter SA48 8PB: Mon & Fri 10-4pm

Longwood Community Woodland Group, Lampeter SA48 8NE: Sat 10-2pm

Wildlife Trust South and West Wales, Cardigan SA43 2TB: Fri 10:30-4pm

South West Wales

Pobl y Fforest, Brechfa SA32 7BW.: Sun 11-3pm

Folly Farm, Kilgetty SA68 0XA: Sat 10-4pm, Mon 3-4pm

The Environment Centre, Swansea SA1 1RY: Fri 10-4pm

South East Wales