UK Government Announces New Economic Advisory Group for Wales

Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens has hailed the formation of a new economic advisory group which brings together business, government and academia as an opportunity to “rekindle Wales’ proud industrial roots” with new jobs and regeneration.

The move will see leaders from business, industry, academia, and unions convened to help shape UK Government efforts to boost growth.

The Welsh Secretary made the announcement at the annual CBI Wales dinner in Cardiff, which was held in partnership with Cardiff Business Club.

She said it would “harness Wales’s best talent, ambition and creativity”, allowing a full range of Welsh industries to contribute to the UK Government’s economic growth and clean energy missions.

The group will also work with the Welsh Secretary to inform the UK Government’s new Industrial Strategy to boost key Welsh industries and shape Welsh priorities for the next Spending Review, both expected during spring 2025.

Chaired by the Welsh Secretary, the new group is due to meet for the first time in Cardiff on December 2. The Economic Growth Advisory Group will begin with a series of meetings over the next six months, as UK Government priorities on economic growth and clean energy are developed.

Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens spoke to Business News Wales – media partner of CBI Wales and Cardiff Business Club – about the initiative, saying: “We are determined that Wales is open for business. So, all the businesses out there, come and see us, come and see what we can do, and I think you're going to be really pleased when you see it.”

The Welsh Economic Growth Advisory Group’s initial membership includes:

• Alison Orrells, Chair, CBI Wales

• Dr Jenifer Baxter, Industry Wales

• Ben Francis, Wales Policy Chair, FSB

• Shavanah (Shav) Taj, Wales TUC General Secretary

• John-Paul (JP) Barker – Lead for West and Wales at PWC

• Jessica Hooper, Director, Renewables UK Cymru

• Kevin Crofton, Chair of Creo Medical

• Oriel Petry, Senior Vice President, Airbus

• Professor Paul Boyle, Universities Wales

• Sarah Williams-Gardner, Chair of Fintech Wales

• Derek Jones, an independent adviser at Cardiff University and on the board of the King’s Trust in Wales, Keolis UK and IQE.

Ahead of the first meeting of the group, Ms Stevens visited Cardiff’s Wolf Studios Wales where she met leading organisations from the creative industries, one of Wales’s growth sectors, including Bad Wolf, Cloth Cat animation, Ffilm Cymru and Creative Wales.

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said:

“My new Economic Advisory Group will harness Welsh talent, ambition and creativity to usher in a new era of prosperity and growth for our nation. “We are forging a new partnership with businesses, workers and unions to drive growth and put more money in people’s pockets. This is about jobs for you, investment in where you live, opportunities for your children. “Working alongside the Welsh Government and our industry leaders we will rekindle Wales’s proud industrial roots with the jobs and industries of the future.”

Alison Orrells, Chair, CBI Wales, said:

“I welcome the opportunity to share our members’ insights on the actions needed to unlock and drive sustainable economic growth and build prosperity in communities across Wales. “From regional investments and green growth projects, such as the freeports, to semi-conductor clusters, manufacturing and technology, service sector employers to a skilled workforce, Welsh businesses of all sizes and sectors are represented by the CBI and can play an essential role in enabling the Government to deliver on its growth mission.”

Shavanah Taj, TUC Cymru General Secretary, said:

“We welcome the opportunity to participate in this advisory group to shape the vision for economic growth, industrial strategy and clean energy. Many parts of Wales have been scarred by deindustrialisation and underinvestment, which must be addressed. “These plans will shape workers' futures throughout Wales, and we will be championing investment in manufacturing, decent work and a transition to net zero that leaves no community behind.”

Oriel Petry, Senior Vice President, Head of Airbus Group UK Public Affairs, said:

“I am very pleased to join the Welsh Economic Advisory Growth Group at a time when unlocking the potential of the Nations and Regions sits at the heart of the government's mission to secure the highest sustained growth in the G7. “I look forward to providing strong advocacy on the drivers for economic growth and how Wales can capitalise on its sectoral strengths whilst taking advantage of the industries of the future.”

Dr Jenifer Baxter, CEO at Industry Wales, said:

“Industry Wales looks forward to collaborating on shaping an industrial strategy that harnesses Wales’ strengths in high value manufacturing, clean energy, medical technologies and transport systems to drive innovation, digital connectivity and economic growth across Wales and the UK.”

Sir Derek Jones, Independent Adviser at Cardiff University and Chair of Keolis UK, said: