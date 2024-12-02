Welsh Secretary Kick-Starts Drive for ‘New Era of Prosperity and Growth for Wales’

The Welsh Secretary, Jo Stevens, has chaired the first meeting of a group which brings together business, industry, university and union leaders in a drive to “boost economic growth and shape the UK’s industrial strategy”.

The group held its first meeting with a mission to improve prosperity and put more money in people’s pockets, the UK Government said.

The initiative was announced last week at the annual CBI Wales dinner in Cardiff, which was held in partnership with Cardiff Business Club.

As a part of the Welsh Secretary’s initiative, she also undertook a deep dive discussion with leaders from Wales’s thriving digital and technology sector to hear about the opportunities for growth.

Last week, Jo Stevens also chaired a discussion with Wales’s creative industries. This involved a tour of Wolf Studios in Cardiff Bay which is home to productions such as Dr Who, produced with BBC Studios, A Discovery of Witches and Industry.

Speaking after the Welsh Economic Growth Advisory Group meeting, Jo Stevens said:

“I was thrilled to meet with some of Wales’s most talented and ambitious minds and hear their ideas on how we usher in a new era of prosperity. “This new partnership has hit the ground running and will work at pace to ensure we get the growth we need to put more money in people’s pockets. “There is so much energy and passion to work together, alongside Welsh Government, to rekindle Wales’s proud industrial roots with the jobs and industries of the future.”

The group will also work with the Welsh Secretary to inform the UK Government’s new Industrial Strategy to boost key Welsh industries, and shape Welsh priorities for the next Spending Review, both expected during spring 2025.

Economic growth is the UK Government’s number one priority, it said, adding that since July more than £1 billion and hundreds of jobs have been delivered for North Wales, Welsh Growth Deals and Investment Zones have been confirmed, a better steel deal has been announced which secures the future of the industry in Wales, and a record Budget settlement has been provided to the Welsh Government to spend on public services.

The Economic Growth Advisory Group will begin with a series of meetings over the next six months, as UK Government priorities on economic growth and clean energy are developed.

Alison Orrells, Chair, CBI Wales, said:

“I welcome the opportunity to share our members’ insights on the actions needed to unlock and drive sustainable economic growth and build prosperity in communities across Wales. “From regional investments and green growth projects, such as the freeports, to semiconductor clusters, manufacturing and technology, service sector employers to a skilled workforce, Welsh businesses of all sizes and sectors are represented by the CBI and can play an essential role in enabling the government to deliver on its growth mission.”

Shavanah Taj, TUC Cymru General Secretary, said:

“We welcome the opportunity to participate in this advisory group to shape the vision for economic growth, industrial strategy and clean energy. Many parts of Wales have been scarred by deindustrialisation and underinvestment, which must be addressed. “These plans will shape workers' futures throughout Wales, and we will be championing investment in manufacturing, decent work and a transition to net zero that leaves no community behind.”

Oriel Petry, Senior Vice President, Head of Airbus Group UK Public Affairs, said:

“I am very pleased to join the Welsh Economic Advisory Growth Group at a time when unlocking the potential of the Nations and Regions sits at the heart of the Government's mission to secure the highest sustained growth in the G7. “I look forward to providing strong advocacy on the drivers for economic growth and how Wales can capitalise on its sectoral strengths whilst taking advantage of the industries of the future.”

Dr Jenifer Baxter, CEO at Industry Wales, said:

“Industry Wales looks forward to collaborating on shaping an industrial strategy that harnesses Wales’ strengths in high value manufacturing, clean energy, medical technologies and transport systems to drive innovation, digital connectivity and economic growth across Wales and the UK.”

Sir Derek Jones, Independent Adviser at Cardiff University and Chair of Keolis UK, said: