Welsh Seafood Firms Successfully Find New Ways to Sell Their Catch

Continental markets may have been disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Welsh seafood businesses have successfully changed course and found new ways to sell their catch.

With technical and marketing support from the ‘Port to Plate’ project, as well as help to identify new markets, many fishermen and seafood businesses have found new outlets – from box schemes to nationwide deliveries.

Launched in February by Menter a Busnes, ‘Port to Plate’ carves out a distinct identity for seafood products from Wales and supports the development of Wales’ seafood industry across the supply chain.

Since then, much of Port to Plate’s work has been as a direct response to COVID-19, while continuing to promote the industry and encourage consumers to buy Welsh Seafood and #BuyLocal using the Welsh Seafood Map

https://tinyurl.com/y7x37vez

Said Siân Davies, Port to Plate Development Manager,

“From the start of lockdown, we have consulted with Welsh Seafood businesses to assess their situation so that we can determine the true reflection of the situation in Wales. “We’ve also worked on raising awareness within the Welsh fishing fleet of what guidelines and procedures they need to follow to sell their catch directly to the consumer. This includes sourcing of appropriate packaging.

Through Port to Plate’s social media handles – @porthirplat and @porttoplate – consumers have been signposted to a wealth of information about Welsh Seafood. Details include where to buy it, as well as cooking tips and recipes from top chefs.