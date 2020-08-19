Brits Hooked to the Internet – Figures Reveal ‘Dangerous’ Daily Usage

The Office for National Statistics has released its annual Internet Users in the UK 2020 report which reveals that almost all households in Great Britain – 96%, the highest percentage rate ever recorded – have internet access, and that 100% of households with children in them have internet.

This figure is 3% higher than last year (93%) and 16% higher than in 2012 (80%).

80% of households with just 1 adult aged 65+ now have internet access, a rise from 73% last year.

Furthermore, the report shows the highest ever number of people using the internet daily or almost every day – reported at 46.6 million people in Great Britain in 2020, up from 45.1 million in 2019 and 29.2 million daily users a decade ago.

Only 2.7 million adults didn’t use the internet in the last 3 months, compared with 11.1 million adults who didn’t use the internet for 3 months back in 2020.

Today’s statistics also reveal what Brits use the internet for, figures which are cause for concern for addiction treatment experts UKAT.

The 2020 data shows that a staggering 85% of internet use by Brits in the last 3 months was to send/receive emails. This is compared to just 81% for internet based information searches, and 70% for social networking.

UKAT therapists warn this could be a sign of a society unable to ‘switch off’ as they warn that 1 in 3 of all patients treated in rehab also harbour an internet addiction.

They say that online working, social media, online shopping, gaming, gambling or pornography addictions are revealed in over a third of some 200 patients they treat each month, when the patient hasn’t been primarily admitted for these addiction types.

Managing Director Eytan Alexander believes that a world in which people live their lives continuously online and not in real time are risking their mental health;

“Internet use is as normal as breathing for almost all adults in the UK. But the addictive nature of it is a relatively new yet very real and concerning phenomenon. “The internet has created a world in which we can always work, socialise, source information, create, game, shop, and never switch off. Most adults have healthy relationships with the internet, but some people are over-using and living online rather than in real time which can ultimately lead to dependency. “Today’s report shows that 100% of households who have children have internet access. Kids will grow up with the internet and not know any different, but we must be conscious of encouraging ‘down time’ and non-internet based fun because unfortunately with internet addiction, we fear the worst is yet to come, especially for our younger and future generations.”

For more information on how to identify if you or a loved one has an unhealthy relationship with the internet, visit www.ukat.co.uk/internet-addiction/v44/