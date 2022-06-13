Welsh Producers Heading to the Big Apple for Speciality Food Show

A selection of Welsh food and drink companies are heading to New York to attend the Speciality Food Association’s 2022 Summer Fancy Food Show this week.

Supported by the Welsh Government, representatives from four Welsh companies will be attending Summer Fancy Food, the largest speciality food trade event in America and the leading showcase of industry innovation, bringing speciality food’s top manufacturers, buyers and industry professionals together under one roof.

The Welsh companies attending all looking to seek new markets and increase sales include Princes Foods Ltd, Billington Group/The Easy Food Company, Tŷ Nant and South Caernarfon Creameries.

Wales’ qualification to the FIFA World Cup 2022, where they will play USA in the group stages, means the event comes at an opportune time, where the Welsh companies can leverage this as a key talking point with US buyers.

The Minister for Rural Affairs and North Wales, and Trefnydd, Lesley Griffiths said:

We all know that the quality of Welsh food and drink is up there with the best in the world and we need to ensure it is rightly recognised. We are proud to support our Welsh food and drink producers at this important global event, reaffirming our commitment to raising our international profile and supporting our businesses. It’s great Welsh companies have this opportunity to showcase their fantastic products in the US and we are really looking forward to meeting our American friends in the football World Cup later this year.

One company who is attending this event and will be showcasing two new brands under a newly formed business ‘The Easy Food Company’ is The Billington Group, who have a food manufacturing facility in Caerphilly.

David Wilkinson, Group Business Director said:

We have created two brands both in glass jars. The ‘Very Easy’ range of ambient chopped ingredients for the kitchen – Ginger, Garlic and Chillies. And the ‘Glorious’ range of sweet sauces to include Dark Chocolate, Lemon Curd, Salted Caramel and Raspberry Sauce. We are hoping to gain sales and brand momentum in order to export our products from Wales to the US and really appreciate the opportunity to be exhibiting within the Welsh Government’s area.

Also attending will be award winning west Wales bottled natural mineral water company Tŷ Nant. Located in the foothills of the Cambrian Mountains, lies the celebrated source of natural mineral water that has become popular over the world. Tŷ Nant is a well-known global brand producing natural mineral, spring and tonic waters.

Bobby Nanua, Director at Tŷ Nant said:

Tŷ Nant natural mineral and spring waters are currently stocked in many of the world’s most exclusive hotels and fine dining establishments and is internationally famed for its award winning bottle designs and pure, clean refreshing taste. However, we still believe there is great value in attending events such as Summer Fancy Food. It provides us with the opportunity to meet buyers from all over the world, making it possible to further increase our international business and provide an opportunity to meet in person with some of our global customers, whilst promoting the quality of products emanating from Wales.

Another Welsh company participating in the Show as part of the Food and Drink Wales Export Visit and who sees the event as a great opportunity to network and showcase their products is Kirstie Jones of South Caernarfon Creameries.

She said,

I am very excited about the trip to New York. Events such as these are fantastic for any business, and with the support of the Welsh Government I am able to visit and network with distributors and suppliers. We already have meetings booked and I am hoping this visit will open up at least one potential lead.

Summer Fancy Food is a three-day event providing food and drink businesses with an opportunity to discover the newest trends and best products, make key business connections and network with buyers and industry professionals. The event will feature more than 180,000 products, 25,000 buyers and 2,500 exhibitors.