Welsh Freight Firm Launches Service to Navigate the Post-Brexit Landscape

Cardiff-based international freight forwarders, Freight Systems Express Wales (FSEW), has launched a full customs clearance service to help businesses struggling with post-Brexit import and export rules.

FSEW is a logistics and international freight forwarding company based at Freightliner in Wentloog, Cardiff. Currently employing approximately 7X people, the company provides transport services to clients in the UK, Europe, and worldwide.

Research by the British Chambers of Commerce found that 60% of exporters face difficulties adapting to the changes to goods trade following the ratification of the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) in January 2021. When asked about the specific difficulties businesses faced, commonly cited concerns included increased administration, costs, delays, and confusion about what rules to follow.

In response, FSEW has launched a comprehensive in-house clearance service to simplify the customs journey for businesses importing to and from the UK.

The new service is being spearheaded by customs brokerage specialist Basak Ocal, who has almost two decades' experience in international customs. Supported by customs clearance specialist Vivian Tapenska, the team will be offering a fully managed customs service to all clients, removing the stress and delays associated with additional paperwork required under Brexit rules.

Ms Ocal explained:

“Customs clearance can be daunting, especially in the ever-changing import and export landscape of a post-Brexit UK. Our new customs clearance services offer easy, automated customs clearance, backed by personal service from real people who look after the filing of customs declarations. Our electronic customs clearance is handled by a professional, dedicated and reliable team who can offer a personalised focus on each client's specific business needs. “Our hassle-free customs clearance service means we complete all the important export and import paperwork and all other necessary customs information. Client simply need to provide us with their documents, and we then collate all the necessary details for a customs clearance declaration submission. Clients benefit from working with one point of contact, and the peace of mind that their goods will be delivered on time, wherever they are coming from or need to go in the world.”

FSEW, which counts Tesco, Hoover Candy and Ford amongst its customers, saw sales increase by 10% to £15.5m in 2021 and forecasts a further 14% growth during 2022. A previous winner of the Wales Fast Growth 50 and Tesco Collaborative Haulier of the Year awards, the firm also has ambitious plans to develop the first eFreight hub in Europe, which will help drive low carbon transition across the commercial freight industry.

FSEW Managing Director, Geoff Tomlinson, said:

“As Wales' leading privately-owned freight forwarding company, we are keen to support our customers in navigating the confusing post-Brexit customs landscape. “Businesses big and small are dealing with the same Brexit customs challenges. Our new service will benefit everyone from big companies with daily customs handling needs to SMEs new to import and export. The idea is to take the stress away and make the customs journey much easier, so business leaders can focus on more important things, such as the growth of their business. “We are already seeing a huge interest in this service, and we predict it will become a significant and growing part of our revenue over the next 12 months.”

FSEW has been assisted by the Business Wales Accelerated Growth Programme (AGP), which provides targeted support for ambitious growing firms. The programme is part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government