Welsh Minister Welcomes Publication of Places for Life ll

Julie James MS, Minister for Housing and Local Government has welcomed the publication of a report by the Design Commission for Wales stating that Wales must not accept placeless and lifeless ‘anywhere’ developments.

Places for Life II features a series of articles from renowned architects, designers and built environment professionals who focus on how working from home has placed a greater emphasis on our neighbourhoods as a place to live, work, home-school and spend our free time. They examine what we do next – how will our towns and villages recover, what will the future of our residential landscape look like and how can we be ever more responsive to the people and place within which any development takes place?

The publication is the second in a series that originate from a conference held in 2016, the purpose of which was to address housing and the quality of the places we create to live. The articles in this new edition of Places for Life were written during the initial height of the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring/ summer of 2020.

Aled Singleton of Swansea University, urban designer Jess Richmond, architect Priit Jürim and Rhian Thomas and Amanda Spence of Alt-Architecture write about the importance of understanding places and people and how to respond to this. They do not advocate a tokenistic or superficial glance, but a deep-rooted understanding and real care. The dangers of eliminating the past in terms of culture, heritage, community and identity are identified and the role of local people as the experts is emphasised along with the need to use a range of creative ways to engage with them.

Articles by Dr Matthew Jones of Birmingham School of Architecture & Design and Coombs Jones Architects & Makers, Sarah Featherstone architect and director of Featherstone Young and member of VeloCity, Bethan Scorey early-career building historian, Diana Snachez and Tom Wigg of award winning consultancy Hoare Lee, architect at Stride Treglown Rob Wheaton and chartered surveyor Robert Chapman discuss how we might shape places in the future.

They focus on how towns, suburbs and villages offer a range of opportunities which can be capitalised on, including those stemming from our collective re-localisation as a result of lockdown and the ongoing necessity to work from home where possible.

Julie James MS, Minister for Housing and Local Government said:

“Great places are at the core of the objectives of the planning system in Wales. I am therefore pleased to support Places for Life II from the Design Commission for Wales which offers further encouragement, broadens dialogue and urges pace through the insightful and expert essays from practitioners featured in this volume. We know collaboration is key to involving and enabling the essential community involvement, understanding and shaping of place, creative problem solving and thoughtful design that is highlighted in Places for Life II. We must not accept placeless and lifeless ‘anywhere’ developments and whilst I encourage, I also challenge all those working in the built environment to forge creative and ambitious visions for the places we want and need to see created and shaped in Wales – places we can be proud of.”

Jen Heal, Design Advisor for the Design Commission for Wales and editor of the publication said: