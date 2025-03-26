Welsh Mid-market Businesses Show Surge in Confidence Despite Rising Employment Costs

Business optimism is showing a “significant uplift” with an increasing number of Welsh mid-sized businesses responding proactively to rising employment costs with strategic planning.

In December, shortly after the Autumn Budget announcement, 47% of businesses said they planned to reduce or freeze hiring in the next six months. Now new research from Grant Thornton UK LLP’s latest Business Outlook Tracker suggests that figure has increased to 92%.

Similarly, more businesses have now formed plans to pass these rising employment costs on to customers – up to 92% from 53% in December. Employees of mid-market businesses are also more likely to be impacted by business leaders’ plans to offer reduced or no pay increases and bonuses, as well as reviewing their employee benefits offering.

Despite these challenging decisions, the research – which offers a rolling indicator of mid-market business sentiment – shows a “remarkable” surge in optimism throughout the Welsh business community. 96% of Welsh mid-sized firms express optimism about their revenue growth prospects over the next half-year, up significantly from 82% in December 2024.

The research highlights that Wales’ business ecosystem is demonstrating remarkable resilience, said Grant Thornton, with more than 96% of business leaders expecting profit increases over the next six months, up from 76% in December 2024.

By contrast, larger corporates across the UK are now less optimistic about both their own fortunes and those of the wider UK economy.

The Business Outlook Tracker recorded a drop in confidence from the 200 larger businesses also surveyed:

10pp decrease in their optimism about the outlook of the UK economy

3pp decrease in their optimism about their funding position and their revenue growth

2pp decrease in those expecting their profits to increase

Alistair Wardell, Partner at Grant Thornton UK LLP and Head of Restructuring in the South of England and Wales, said: