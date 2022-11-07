Welsh Law Firm Named Amongst the Times Best Law Firms 2023

Welsh commercial law firm Darwin Gray is featured in the prestigious Times Best Law Firms 2023 report. Developed in co-operation with international market research firm, Statista, The Times report ranks the top 250 legal practices across the UK.

More than 4,400 law firms across England and Wales took part in the survey as commissioned by the Times. The survey asked law firms to nominate which firms they thought were the best law firms across 28 different legal areas of expertise, and law firms could not vote for themselves in the process.

Darwin Gray is the only firm in Wales to be commended in the prestigious list for its employment law expertise, which is an enormous accolade for its talented team of lawyers in this field.

Fflur Jones, Managing Partner and Head of Employment & HR at Darwin Gray, said:

“We are delighted to be named as one of The Times best law firms for 2023, and the only law firm in Wales to be commended for our employment law expertise. Our team has been working incredibly hard and this brilliant ranking is testament to their hard work and dedication, and the incredible service they provide our clients. To be listed in the top 250 Law Firms in England and Wales due to votes received by our peers in other law firms is one of the best endorsements that we could ever receive for our services”.

Darwin Gray has seen a significant amount of positive change and growth throughout the last 12 months or so, including celebrating the firm’s 20th anniversary in March this year, moving to a new head office premises in Cardiff and opening an office in north Wales.

This latest recognition adds to a string of successes for Darwin Gray already this year. Following multiple wins at the Wales Legal Awards, the firm was also ranked in respected legal directories, Legal 500 and Chambers & Partners, highlighting expertise across the firm’s expertise including employment law, commercial property, corporate and commercial and insolvency.

The firm’s Commercial Property team has also been shortlisted in the Cardiff Property Awards 2022, with winners due to be announced mid-November.

Fflur added: