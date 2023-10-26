Welsh Lamb’s Terrific Taste Wins Thumbs up from Global Buyers

Welsh Lamb’s export team reported an “incredible response” from a host of international buyers as the taste of premium PGI Welsh Lamb stole the show at one of the world’s biggest food marketplaces.

A trade delegation, led by Hybu Cig Cymru- Meat Promotion Wales’ (HCC) export specialists, attended the enormous Anuga 2023 show, which attracted more than 7,800 exhibitors from 118 countries to Cologne.

“This was one of the busiest shows we have ever attended,” said HCC’s Head of Strategic Marketing and Connections Laura Pickup. “We were bowled over by the incredible response we had from buyers from across the globe to the great taste of Welsh Lamb.” “Those from newer markets in the United States, Canada and the Far East were all excited by the samples they tried-all expertly cooked by our Consumer Executive Elwen Roberts on site.” “It was also good to see that our existing customers, the buyers from Germany, France and Italy- were again very positively discussing the meat on show. It’s gratifying that their interest continues apace despite the obvious changes to trade arrangements with EU countries.”

Laura said the strength of the Welsh Lamb and Welsh Beef brands was integral to protecting and developing the export customer base.

“I have no doubt that the recognition and reliability of the brands and their product helps to keep Welsh red meat at the forefront of the global buying community,” said Ms Pickup. “Welsh Lamb and Welsh Beef are a perfect fit with Anuga’s central theme – food sustainability- and our new marketing ethos, which focusses clearly on the “Welsh Way” of red meat production and favourably compares our brilliant farmers and our sustainable production system with other less sustainable intensive farming processes,” said Ms Pickup.

Anuga 2023 was larger than ever before this year with 300,000 square metres of hall space containing ten trade shows under one huge exhibition. More than 7,800 exhibitors from 118 countries took part in the event, which ran from 7 to 11 October.