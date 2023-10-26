Celebrating 5 Years of Canolfan S4C Yr Egin

Canolfan S4C Yr Egin – the University of Wales Trinity Saint David’s creative and digital centre in Carmarthen is celebrating its 5th anniversary.

Canolfan S4C Yr Egin has established itself at the heart of the University’s Carmarthen campus providing opportunities for the creative industries, students, and staff as well as the local community to create, learn and enjoy its state-of-the-art facilities.

Over the last five years, Yr Egin has developed into a vibrant cultural venue, business and creative hub. Yr Egin is a transformational development, home to S4C’s headquarters and 16 tenant organisations as well as additional companies and freelancers that make use of the hotdesking facilities. With 100% occupancy of the lettable space, the iconic building provides a creative and cultural focal point for the creative community as well as for diverse communities across the region.

Yr Egin, which includes an auditorium, editing suites, recording studio, a green screen room a large performance area, and a café, has catered for numerous events, workshops, talks and screenings for members of the public as well as those working in the creative and digital industries.

During 2022- 2023, over 12,000 people engaged with Yr Egin by taking part or attending workshops, meetings, conferences, events or performances.

According to a recent study the financial impact of Yr Egin on the Welsh economy is that:

Yr Egin has generated an economic impact of £21.6m to the Welsh economy in 2022-23

Yr Egin has generated an economic impact of £7.6m to the economy of Carmarthenshire in 2022-23

A total of 176 staff were employed at Yr Egin in September 2023.

Yr Egin provides opportunities for young people to develop their skills and experience through networking and collaboration.

The study also highlighted the impact of Yr Egin on the Welsh language and culture, skills and training and wider engagement with the local community, which helps to reduce out-migration and enables working-age Welsh speakers to contribute to Welsh language activities and maintain the social and cultural fabric of their area.

A day of celebration has been arranged on Thursday, 26 October at Yr Egin where stakeholders have been invited to mark this milestone.

Secretary of State for Wales the Right Honourable David TC Davies said:

“I’m delighted that the UK Government supported the development of Yr Egin via the Swansea Bay City Deal. The impact it has had on the local economy in the last five years, including the jobs it has brought to the area, has been fantastic. “The UK Government is also a supporter of the Welsh language and of Welsh language creative industries and it is important that this facility and the people who work there continue to flourish into the future.”

Welsh Government Minister for the Economy, Vaughan Gething, said:

“It’s excellent news that on its fifth anniversary, Yr Egin has become such a busy community of creativity where there is a focus on sharing, collaboration and business development. It’s excellent to see Yr Egin’s contribution to creating quality jobs, closer to where people live and that it’s making a real contribution to the west Wales economy. In addition, it is proving to be catalyst for promoting and strengthening the Welsh language in Carmarthenshire. I wish the team well for the next five years.”

UWTSD’s Vice Chancellor Professor Elwen Evans, KC, said:

“It’s such a pleasure to be marking the fifth anniversary of Yr Egin and I’m delighted that key partners who have been involved in this significant milestone will be with us to celebrate the excellent work that has been achieved since the centre first opened its doors. “Yr Egin has developed into a vibrant creative and digital community which is also a popular destination for members of the public. It’s very encouraging to note that it has had such a positive economic and cultural impact upon the region and further afield”.

Cllr. Darren Price, Leader of Carmarthenshire Council said:

“Yr Egin plays an integral role within the economy of Carmarthenshire and also within the rich cultural network of our county and country. On behalf of Carmarthenshire County Council, I would like to wish a very happy birthday to Yr Egin and here’s to the next successful 5-years and beyond.”

Carys Ifan, Director of Canolfan S4C Yr Egin concluded: