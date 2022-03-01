Welsh Lamb and Beef Joins St David’s Day Celebration

Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) is joining with Wales Week London and Wales Week Worldwide in their bid to raise the profile of food and drink from Wales around St David’s Day.

Wales Week, which this year runs for an extended period of 20 February to 6 March, helps businesses and organisations to create a buzz around Welsh culture and Welsh business – in London and further afield – through promoting events linked to St David’s Day and through social media.

HCC has signed up as a corporate sponsor of Wales Week London and Wales Week Worldwide in order to promote its PGI Welsh Lamb and PGI Welsh Beef brands, and particularly the sustainability credentials of Welsh livestock farming.

HCC recently published its ‘Perfecting the Welsh Way’ vision of environmentally-responsible farming, which highlighted that Wales is already among the most sustainable places in the world to produce lamb and beef based on non-intensive, pasture-based agriculture.

As part of this year’s London festivities, HCC will be part of a St David’s Day reception in parliament, and Welsh Lamb and Welsh Beef will be featured on the social media channels of Wales Week London and Wales Week Worldwide.

HCC Communications Manager Owen Roberts said: