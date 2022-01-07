Welsh International Culinary Championships Set to Return in 2022

The three-day Welsh International Culinary Championships (WICC) is set to return in February next year.

The event will be held from February 22-24 at Grŵp Llandrillo Menai’s campus in Rhos-on-Sea and will run alongside the National and Junior Chef of Wales contests.

The event includes competitions to suit every level of experience, covering omelettes to Welsh Lamb, vegetable cuts to Ultimate Cupcakes. In addition, the WICC plays host to the Major International Challenge and, for the first time, the Riso Gallo Young Risotto Chef Challenge.

The competitions for chefs and front of house learners traditionally attract students from colleges across Wales and England.

Entries for all the WICC competitions, including the National and Junior Chef of Wales contests, must be received by January 31, 2022. Entry forms can be downloaded from the Culinary Association of Wales (CAW) website https://www.culinaryassociation.wales/competitions.

Organised by the Culinary Association of Wales, the WICC’s main sponsor is Food and Drink Wales, the Welsh Assembly Government’s department representing the food and drink industry.

Other sponsors include Castel Howell, Churchill, Major International, Riso Gallo, Dick Knives, MCS Tech Products, Hybu Cig Cymru/ Meat Promotion Wales and Grŵp Llandrillo Menai

Winners of the showpiece competitions will be announced at a presentation dinner at Grŵp Llandrillo Menai’s campus in Rhos-on-Sea on Thursday night, February 24.

Arwyn Watkins, CAW president, said: