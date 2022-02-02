Welsh Food and Drink Takes Centre Stage at Major Dubai Event

|Welsh food and drink producers will be showcasing their products in Dubai in February at Gulfood, one of the world’s largest food and drink trade exhibitions.
|The event marks a significant opportunity for Welsh businesses in the sector to travel to a major global event.
Gulfood is a five-day event held between 13-17 February at the Dubai World Trade Centre. It will feature international brands displaying their latest food and drink products and services. The exhibition attracts more than 5,000 suppliers from 198 countries around the world keen to discover new market opportunities, meet with suppliers, sample new foods and learn about the latest culinary trends.
Supported by the Welsh Government, eight companies from across the food and drink industry in Wales will be attending Gulfood 2022, all looking to reach new export markets.
Wales has a long association with Gulfood, which has helped promote a variety of Welsh produce to the Gulf region.
The Welsh companies exhibiting at Gulfood are Dairy Partners, Rachel’s Dairy, Mario’s Ice Cream, Calon Wen, Hilltop Honey, Old Coach House Distillery, Morning Foods and Ty Nant.
Monmouthshire based company, Old Coach House Distillery, the world’s first alcohol-free distillery, is hoping that Gulfood will open new opportunities for them in the Middle East. It is launching its Stillers brand across trade outlets in UAE, and it now feels that its business is ready to support this by exhibiting at Gulfood.
Another company looking for new business opportunities for both home and international markets for their established Mornflake Mighty Oats Cereal range is Europe’s premier Oatmiller, Morning Foods based in Buckley.
Also showcasing their various range of honey from all over the world at Gulfood is Newtown-based Hilltop Honey.
Wales has long been a successful trading nation, with the country's award-winning goods and services exported all over the world. As part of the Welsh Government’s Programme for Government, International Strategy and Export Action Plan, the ambition is to grow the value of exports even further, by supporting more Welsh companies to export their products to new markets across the world.