Welsh Food & Drink Producers Create Unique Shopping Opportunity

Welsh food and drink producers are encouraging the feeling of togetherness this Christmas by collaborating to create a unique range of gift boxes and hampers for festive shoppers.

It is the first time these exciting product combinations have been brought together. Bursting with fine food and drink from Wales, the gift boxes and hampers cater for sweet and savoury-lovers alike – along with a few tipples and treats. Available in an assortment of sizes and prices, they are sure to suit all pockets and tastes.

Ten Welsh food and drink producers are taking the lead on the collaboration by bringing businesses together, gathering the goods, and acting as the point of sale for shoppers. All of the gift boxes and hampers can be found on the ever expanding Cywain Producers’ Map (cywain.cymru), and are also available to buy directly from:

Aberfalls Distillery (www.aberfallsdistillery.com)

Black Mountains Smokery (www.smoked-foods.co.uk)

Blas ar Fwyd (www.blasarfwyd.com)

Bluestone Brewing Company (www.bluestonebrewing.co.uk)

Calon Wen (www.calonwen-cymru.com/direct/)

Caws Cenarth (www.cawscenarth.co.uk)

Cwmfarm Charcuterie Products (www.cwmfarm.co.uk)

Daffodil Foods (www.daffodilfoods.co.uk)

Rhug Estate Organic Farm (www.rhug.co.uk)

Wye Valley Producers (www.wyevalleyproducers.co.uk)

The gift boxes and hamper span the spectrum of Welsh produce, with more than 50 food and drink companies taking part and offering everything from cakes, meat and chutneys to pâté, beer, chocolate and cheese.

Among them, are jams from the Preservation Society, sweet treats from the Wickedly Welsh Chocolate Company, sauces and spices from Maggie’s Exotic Foods, sparkling premium presses from Radnor Hills, pâté from Patchwork Foods, cheese from Caws Teifi, and artisan jerky snacks from Trailhead Fine Foods.

Many of the producers featured in the gift boxes and hampers have been brought together by Food & Drink Wales Fine Food Cluster initiative, which fosters connections between businesses in the sector.

As part of the gift box and hamper-drive, the Fine Food Cluster has provided producers with specially-created marketing materials that highlight their collective activity and encourage customers to #SupportLocalSupportWales.

Funded by the Welsh Government, the Fine Food Wales Cluster is facilitated by the Cywain project. Delivered by Menter a Busnes, the Cywain project supports the development of growth-orientated businesses in the food and drink sector in Wales.

By following the ‘Gifts and Hampers’ category on the Cywain Map, shoppers will be lead to the delicious Welsh Fine Food Cluster gift boxes and hampers which can all be ordered directly via the producers’ websites.

Clusters Team Leader, Sioned Best, said,

“By working together, the Welsh food and drink companies have created something special which not only embodies the spirit of collaboration but of Christmas. This message is particularly important at a time when we are encouraging people to show their appreciation for producers and to #SupportLocalSupportWales.”

Lesley Griffiths, the Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs, said,

“It’s fantastic that over 50 producers have come together and are working to make it even easier for the public to access Welsh food and drink. This hamper collaboration is a great example of the principal of clustering in action.”