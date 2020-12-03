Wales’ Leading Manufacturers Join Forces to Establish a Pioneering Consortium

Last month’s launch of Manufacturing Wales was a landmark moment for the many companies and academic institutions involved in manufacturing across Wales.

An influential new independent voice for manufacturing in Wales, created by the industry for the industry – with a focus on creating a supply champion eco-system – this collaborative community is a catalyst for shared learning, knowledge transfer and business cooperation, with a collective approach to building partnerships, recognising that the future belongs to manufacturing leaders who benefit from a common purpose.

“A new independent voice for the Wales-based manufacturing community”

Founder members include some of the most prestigious names on the Welsh manufacturing landscape – with Creo Medical, FSG, IQE, Penderyn, Pro Steel Engineering, Rototherm, SPTS and The Safety Letterbox Company being joined by academic affiliate Cardiff Metropolitan University, creating a unique platform for manufacturing to connect, share problems and create solutions. .

“Future-proofing and championing manufacturing in Wales”

Manufacturing Wales brings many advantages to both the firms and academia who join a consortium created to future-proof and champion manufacturing in Wales, with Membership including:

Exclusive webinars and networking events, including local and regional meetings, groups and advisory boards.

Access to market-leading Welsh and global industry intelligence.

A direct link to R&D facilities for product development and post graduate project support.

The opportunity to influence and lobby public sector procurement and export initiatives, with access to UK Government ministers and departments.

Legal, finance and communications support from corporate partners.

“Meeting the complex needs of manufacturers across Wales”

Frank Holmes, Chair of Manufacturing Wales, is clear about the aims of what promises to be a highly influential member organisation:

“We want to ensure that the Wales Manufacturing community performs and grows, now and in the future. That means being bold and ambitious, sharing intelligence and optimising on our collective opportunities. We want our consortium’s “Made In Wales” insignia to be stamped on everything great that’s manufactured here in Wales.”

Robert Lloyd-Griffiths, Director of IoD Wales, welcomed this new voice representing the vision and ambitions of manufacturers across Wales.

“Now more than ever we need to help meet the complex needs of our manufacturers, maximising the supply chain opportunities and building in resilience; as well as raising the credibility of Welsh brands in the UK and globally.”

Discover the full story at www.manufacturingwales.com – or to find out more about joining this unique community, contact [email protected]