Welsh Food & Drink Producers Aim to Make a Meal of Lunch! 2022

A group of Welsh food and drink producers are heading for London and lunch! – the ‘must attend’ event for the food-to-go sector on September 14th & 15th.

Held at ExCeL London, the event is co-located with sister shows Commercial Kitchen and Casual Dining. Full of delicious food and drink, networking, seminars, and the latest tech and innovation, lunch! is a one-stop-shop for food-to-go businesses.

Six Welsh producers will be featured on stand L731, where they are exhibiting under the auspices of the Food & Drink Wales Fine Food Cluster.

Facilitated by Menter a Busnes and Cywain, the Fine Food Cluster brings like-minded businesses together to share knowledge, increase productivity, and stimulate new business.

Billed as ‘the contemporary food-to-go show’, lunch! is packed full of new products and ideas for the sector, which includes café, sandwich bar or coffee shop businesses.

Taking part in lunch!, and targeting UK trade buyers in the “food to go” category as a collective, are Cradoc's Savoury Biscuits Ltd, Do Goodly Dips, Drop Bear Beer Co, Trailhead Fine Foods Ltd, Tregroes Waffles, and Welsh Lady Preserves. All the companies are either BRC or SALSA accredited.

Two of the companies that will be launching new products at lunch! have also been entered in the event’s Innovation Challenge showcase. Do Goodly Dips (Nacho Cheeze and a Roasted Red Pepper Dip), and Trailhead Fine Foods (Venison Jerkey).

Minister for Rural Affairs and North Wales, and Trefnydd, Lesley Griffiths said:

“Wales produces some of the very best food and drink, and this event provides a great opportunity for Welsh businesses to showcase their fantastic products. “It is also a chance to meet other businesses and to learn from each other. I wish the six companies from our Fine Food Cluster a very successful event.”

Cradoc's Savoury Biscuits Ltd

Cradoc’s Crackers are baked with wheat, whole wheat, oats, and loads of vegetables, fruits, flowers, seeds, herbs and spices.

They are produced at the company’s purpose-built bakery in Brecon, Mid Wales.

Cradoc’s will launch a new range of Gluten Free Crackers Lunch! The three flavours are Chilli Ginger and Garlic Crackers (80g), Rosemary and Garlic Crackers (80g), and Salt and Black Pepper Crackers (80g).

www.cradocssavourybiscuits.co.uk

Do Goodly Dips

Do Goodly Dips are a range of multi-award-winning, unique, and ‘better-for–you’ plant-based dips with purpose.

They are 100% natural, free from gluten/dairy, and super healthy. The company’s ethos is ‘do goodly, be goodly, taste goodly’, and 10% of all profits go to the mental health charity Mind. Sustainability is important with a focus on reducing food waste through creating products with a naturally longer shelf life.

At the show, they will be launching their unique to market Nacho Cheeze and a Roasted Red Pepper dip.

www.dogoodlydips.com

Drop Bear Beer Co.

Drop Bear Beer Co. is the world's first certified carbon neutral alcohol-free brewer. Traditionally brewed, the multi-award-winning 0.5% ABV craft beers are all low calorie, vegan-friendly, gluten-free and low sugar.

The internationally renowned Drop Bear range consists of New World Lager (India pale lager), Yuzu Pale Ale (American pale ale), Tropical IPA (India pale ale) and Bonfire Stout (stout).

www.dropbearbeers.com

Trailhead Fine Foods Ltd

High in protein and gluten-free, this artisan Welsh beef jerky comes in eight different flavours, from spicy to gourmet snacks. The moreish and beautifully balanced jerky is made using only the leanest prime cuts of PGI Welsh Beef and marinated carefully using secret, unique recipes.

Welshpool-based Trailhead Fine Foods will be launching two new products at lunch! Original Venison Jerky and Spicy Chilli Venison Jerky.

www.trailheadfinefoods.co.uk

Tregroes Waffles

Tregroes Waffles is a cooperatively run bakery based in the beautiful rolling hills of the Teifi Valley, West Wales.

The company bakes and supplies a range of great products to wholesale and retail customers. Products include a fantastic selection of deliciously sweet toffee waffles and hearty, savoury crackers for cheese.

www.tregroeswaffles.co.uk

Welsh Lady Preserves

The Jones family have been making award-winning sweet preserves and savoury condiments on the Llŷn Peninsula in North Wales since 1966.

Twice winner of the Supreme Champion title at the Great Taste Awards, all Welsh Lady Preserves’ products are traditionally handmade.

The company also specialises in private label custom manufacturing services with highly flexible production facilities – offering a wide range of containers and production run sizes.

www.welshladypreserves.com