Live Vacancy – Business Reporter / Head of Content

TITLE: Business Reporter / Head of Content

SALARY: £30,000 – £45.000 PA

LOCATION: Hybrid working (applicants from all corners of Wales are encouraged to apply)

About the role

This is an opportunity to work at one of Wales’s most respected media businesses in Wales, helping to showcase the key news stories and information relevant to businesses in Wales.

We are expanding and looking for the right person to help us take our news and overall content production to the next level.

We are looking for a Business Reporter / Head of Content who will be hands on producing great content, whilst managing the editorial schedules for all our sections, newsletters and web platforms.

The role will be varied and often deadline focused. One day you will be planning and researching feature ideas, the next interviewing ministers or high-profile business leaders then jumping on to subbing press releases.

About you

You will be able to demonstrate a passion for journalism and content production

You will have audio interviewing and podcast hosting experience or be willing to train in this area

You will have an insatiable appetite for business and current affairs in Wales.

You will be highly organised and have an immaculate attention for detail

You will be proactive and add a new level of experience to our well-established team

You will have good IT skills and the ability to use the internet as an effective research tool

You have the ability to prioritise and work to strict deadlines

You can work under pressure with flexibility and reliability

You have a good team work ethic

About us

Founded in 2015, Business News Wales is an Independently owned Welsh media and communications company, driven by a highly experienced team striving to make a difference. We are trusted by over 70 businesses and organisations across Wales, providing strategic ‘hybrid’ communications support and a suite of production and distribution services. In regular dialogue with Welsh and UK Governments, Business News Wales has its finger on the pulse of the drivers and dynamics for each sector of the Welsh economy — segmenting audiences on a regional and industry level and engages with thousands of business professionals every day.