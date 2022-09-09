Award-Winning Firm to Launch Wild Venison Jerky at GWCT Welsh Game Fair

Welsh snacks manufacturer Trailhead Fine Foods is launching its brand new Wild Venison Jerky at this weekend’s GWCT Welsh Game Fair.

The Welshpool-based company, which makes high protein snacks under the Get Jerky brand name, is adding the new venison product in Original and Spicy Chilli flavours to its award-winning PGI Welsh Beef jerky range.

Sales director Emma Morris is looking forward to customer feedback at the three-day GWCT Welsh Game Fair which is expected to attract thousands of visitors to the Vaynol Estate near Bangor from Friday until Sunday.

Trailhead Fine Foods – www.trailheadfinefoods.co.uk/ – sources the wild venison locally from Willo Game – www.willogame.co.uk/ – near Bishops Castle, one of the country’s leading processors of high quality wild game.

Willo Game’s operations director Will Oakley, who employs 40 full and part-time staff, said the company supplies locally sourced wild venison from Wales and the borders.

“I think the new Wild Venison Jerky tastes very good,”

he said.

“Wild venison is by far the healthiest of all meats because deer live in a natural environment with little or no human intervention.”

Venison is a high quality source of protein, is leaner and has lower saturated fat than other red meats and is rich in iron, zinc, B vitamins and essential amino acids.

The Wild Venison Jerky is marinated in a special blend of herbs and spices for up to 24 hours and air-dried using state-of-the art ovens.

“This makes our new venison jerky the ultimate healthy snack for the active consumer,”

said Emma.

“Venison isn’t commonly used in the snacking sector, so benefits such as unique flavours, high protein, health benefits and advantages of ‘wild’ game instead of farmed, are not widely known. “We have decided to use our most popular marinades, Original and Spicy Chilli, for the launch as we believe they best highlight the unique flavour and richness of the venison.”

Trailhead Fine Foods will also be attending the Lunch! 2022 tradeshow, on stand L731, next week, where Wild Venison Jerky has been entered into the Innovation Challenge 2022 competition. Showgoers are asked to vote for their favourite new product at the show.

The company’s Get Jerky premium beef jerky snacks are gluten free and available in eight flavours – three of which are Great Taste award-winners – with more than 19g of protein per 40g bag.