Welsh Food Brands Team up to Launch a New Welsh Butter

Two of Wales’ best known food brands, Castle Dairies and Halen Môn have teamed up to launch a new Welsh butter made with 100% Welsh cream and the famous Anglesey natural sea salt crystals.

The new Welsh butter roll with Halen Môn, will be available among the premium butter range in Tesco stores throughout Wales from early July.

Castle Dairies was set up in Caerphilly in 1966 and has grown to be one of the largest family-owned dairy businesses in Wales, working with more than 200 Red Tractor Assured farms in Wales to source the Welsh cream for its butters.

Halen Môn was the UK’s 60th Protected Food Name and one of the few sea salt producers in the country to hold Certified Product Status from the Soil Association. It is stocked by some of the UK’s best-known delicatessens, retailers and restaurants.

Nigel Lloyd, managing director at Castle Dairies said:

“I’ve been using Halen Môn sea salt in my cooking for years, so I’m proud that I am now able to offer our customers the beautiful combination of that clean, crisp sea salt flavour offered by Halen Mon and our rich creamy Welsh butter. This has to be a match made, if not in heaven, then certainly Wales!” he said.

Jess Lea-Wilson, brand manager at award-winning Halen Môn sea salt said:

“We are delighted to be supplying Castle Dairies with Halen Môn sea salt to make a truly outstanding Welsh butter. In Wales we are so lucky to have some incredible natural resources – clean seas make for exceptional sea salt, and plush green fields mean we can churn the most flavoursome butter,” she said.

Alongside the new Castle Dairies Halen Môn roll, the company is also launching its 500g spreadable Welsh butter tub with the same Tesco stores.

Both products will feature in the retailer’s Love Local Tesco event at promotional prices through August.

Tesco local sourcing manager for Wales Nathan Edwards said: