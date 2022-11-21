Welsh Food and Drink Companies Promote ‘Team Spirit’ for World Cup

As Wales’ first FIFA World Cup football match for over 60 years, Welsh food and drink producers are celebrating sporting excellence and highlighting awareness of top-quality produce.

More than 150 Welsh food and drink producers of all sizes are participating in the #CaruCymruCaruBlas #LoveWalesLoveTaste autumn campaign. They are taking a ‘Team Wales’ approach capturing the sporting spirit of the country as the national football and rugby teams seek international success this month.

Bigger, better, and bolder than ever, the bilingual campaign has been organised by the Welsh Government Food & Drink Wales Trade Development Programme and runs until November 29th.

Featuring the strap lines ‘Football, Food, Drink. A match made in heaven Wales’ and ‘Rugby, Food, Drink. A match made in heaven Wales’ the campaign is a mix of digital outdoor advertising and social media promotion.

Twenty-five food and drink brands are part of the Wales-wide digital outdoor advertising campaign with 30 displays, including outside major supermarkets.

And point of sale material has been created for hospitality outlets in Wales.

A specially created social media toolkit has captured the imagination of producers, who are spreading the word online about their brands and Welsh food and drink using the hashtag #CaruTîmCymru #LoveTeamWales.

Some companies have created themed products to celebrate the World Cup, including: Hensol Castle Distillery (Hensol Castle #TOGETHERSTRONGER Welsh Dry Gin), Penderyn Distillery ( Penderyn Icons of Wales #10 – YMA O HYD),

Brecon Brewing (FAW Lager (breconbrewing.co.uk) and FAW Cider (breconbrewing.co.uk), and Glamorgan Brewing Company – Bale lager and Bale Ale.

Minister for Rural Affairs and North Wales, and Trefnydd, Lesley Griffiths said: