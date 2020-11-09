Welsh Firms Invited to EU Transition Discussion with UK Government

This week will see the UK Government in Wales launching a virtual event to discuss the challenges faced by Welsh businesses as we approach the end of the Transition Period.

The register-only event is being produced by Business News Wales and will take place on Thursday 12th November at 11am – Register here

The session will be opened by Secretary of State for Wales, The Rt Hon Simon Hart MP who following a brief introduction will then answer questions from business watching in the virtual audience.

Joining the Secretary of State for Wales will be a senior representative from HMRC, Claire Wilson who will be providing an overview of customs processes for importing/exporting from 1 January 2021. She will then also answer questions from the audience.

The UK is leaving the EU single market and customs union, and the end of the transition period will affect citizens, businesses, as well as travel to and from the EU

Secretary of State for Wales, The Rt Hon Simon Hart MP commented: