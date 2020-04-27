Newport Firm Supporting Egyptian Government to Build Hospital Units

Newport based engineering company Cintec International with offices around the world are in the final stages of negotiation with the authorities in Egypt to supply a number of its modular pop up units (part of its Waterwall product range) for use as hospital units in Cairo.

Some 18 months ago, Cintec supplied a number of units to the UK Ministry of Defence when there was great concern relating to the potential of chemical attack to the UK. The units can be assembled at speed by pumping in air and water into the units which are made of reinforced PVC coated double wall fabric. Following their use, the units can be emptied and stored for future reuse.

The modular units can accommodate up to 10 hospital beds with associated medical equipment of which up to 10 units can be connected together to form a ward of up to 100 beds which would allow for a larger number of patients and nursing staff to operate.

Peter James MD of Cintec who has worked in Egypt for over 25 years working on such projects as restoring the world famous Step pyramid (recently reopened to the general public to view), and many mosques and other landmark buildings of the country's rich heritage says