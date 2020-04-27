First Glimpse of Parc Hadau Zero Carbon Homes Revealed

Sero has this week released CGI images that give a sneak preview of Parc Hadau, its zero carbon neighbourhood currently being developed in Pontardawe, south Wales.

Thought to be one of the world’s first true ‘net zero carbon in operation’ neighbourhoods – the new 3D visualisations show how this cutting-edge scheme will look once it is complete. Preparation works for the 35 new homes began on site in March this year, with construction expected to start in the summer (subject to COVID-19 safety requirements).

The £8m+ development from Sero Homes will use very low energy building design to reduce the energy demands of the homes and their residents. This will be combined with a mix of renewable energy technologies, including thermal and electrical storage, on-site photovoltaic (solar) panels and ground source heat pumps, electric vehicle rapid charging points, together with ventilation systems and smart energy management systems.

The new CGIs help visualise how Parc Hadau will give residents the capability of pursuing a zero carbon lifestyle. Sero, along with Welsh architects Loyn + Co and landscape architects Farrer Huxley have used great design and extensive landscaping incorporating both wetland and meadow, focused around a large central communal garden, with the aim of creating seamless integration between people, nature and wildlife.

Sero’s managing director, James Williams, said:

“These new images really bring to life how landscaping at Parc Hadau is central to the overall design of the scheme, helping create a unique sense of place that is focused around nature and community. We want to create new homes that are better for the environment and better for people, and part of this is by helping adjust the way we live day-to-day and use energy. “The COVID-19 crisis has demonstrated how a change to our everyday lifestyles can have a huge impact on the environment, and in a similar way, Parc Hadau shows the positive design impact that a change in priority or lifestyle can have. For example, the scheme is designed around active travel, prioritising pedestrians rather than cars. It means Parc Hadau has a permeable one-way driveway at the perimeter of the site instead of a central tarmac road, that allows a communal garden to form the heart of the site – hugely altering the overall look and feel of the scheme.”

Based on a model more common on the continent, the purpose-built homes will be available through long-term, index-linked tenures rather than open market sale. They will address the need for quality, affordability and long-term security for residents, while avoiding high deposits which prevent people from getting on the property ladder.

The scheme is backed by more than £2m from the Welsh Government’s Innovative Housing Programme, which supports the innovative elements of the scheme.