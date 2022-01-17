Welsh Fintech Accelerator Cohort Announced

The FinTech Wales Foundry, the flagship accelerator program by FinTech Wales, has announced the nine FinTech startups accepted into its 2022 Accelerator.

The 12-week, no equity programme, titled The Foundry: Validate Raise & Scale, is the only accelerator of its kind in Wales, with an explicit focus on helping founders overcome the challenges of validating, fundraising, and scaling a new venture successfully.

Neil Cocker, Programme Director at the Fintech Wales Foundry spoke with Business News Wales about his excitement for the new cohort.

After a rigorous interview process, the Foundry and its sponsors Principality Building Society, Admiral Financial Services (AFSL), and Cardiff Capital Region City Deal, extended offers to nine startups from across the UK and Europe, who will begin the programme on 26th of January. The accelerators format will safely combine intensive digital and in person mentoring sessions with experienced industry leaders at the programme’s Cardiff hub, Covid restrictions allowing, before culminating in an event showcasing their progress at the accelerator’s end in mid-April.

Neil Cocker, Programme Director of the FinTech Wales Foundry, comments:

“We are delighted to welcome nine exciting startups to our 2022 Foundry program. This year’s cohort represents some of the most forward-thinking startups in financial literacy, data management, blockchain, AI, and other areas of financial challenges with a growing need for innovation. We look forward to witnessing the transformation these startups bring to the financial ecosystem with their innovative digital solutions.”

The nine startups accepted into the 2022 FinTech Wales Foundry Accelerator are:

TropoGo(United Kingdom) — India's First and only real-time Micro Drone insurance.

QuoteOnSite (Wales) – Cloud-based Quoting, Invoicing and Messaging software for small businesses.

Monva (Wales) – Using smart comparison services to make comparing and buying as easy as possible.

Yacooba (Portugal) – Mixing blockchain ticketing protocol with a one-click-buy travel marketplace to generate more revenue for promoters and rewards for audiences.

Finalrentals – (Poland) – Helping customers find the perfect cheap car rental in Dubai

BOMADU – (United Kingdom) – Helping first-time buyers with home deposit challenges using smart current accounts.

AGAM Services – (United Kingdom) – AGAM helps create financial IDs for their customers paving way to enter the formal economy.

Cufflink – (United Kingdom) – Limiting the likelihood and impact of a data breach by controlling exactly what can and can’t be done with personal data.

Everknock – (United Kingdom) – A personal assistant to manage your home-buying journey. Helping users take control, save time, and reduce stress.

The 2021 Foundry Cohort collectively raised more than £9M in investment, created over 20 jobs, and signed corporate deals with the program partners. Part of the 2021 alumni was Sero, a Cardiff-based energy technology and services company who this week secured a £5.5m investment from Welsh business Hodge and leading finance services provider Legal & General to support the transition to net-zero across the residential housing sector in Wales.

Cardiff Capital Region City Deal’s Chief Operating Officer, Rhys Thomas, comments:

“Both the 2021 outcome, which delivered outcomes that exceeded all our expectations, and the quality of this year’s final cohort has justified our belief in the model, and in our ability to attract such an exciting portfolio of start-ups. It demonstrates the importance of both this programme and the massive potential more generally for the FinTech start-up community. It also provides a blueprint for the other clusters we are seeking to support and grow to follow.”

FinTech Wales, CEO, Sarah Williams-Gardener commented.