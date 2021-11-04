Welsh Entrepreneur Aims to Empower Start-ups to Achieve their Digital Goals

Be Digital enables startups to grow efficiently by planning their organizational setting, talent acquisition, licensing position, and providing a quality target operating model. Gareth Davies, one of the directors of the firm believes it is a one-stop solution for strengthening IT structure and digitally transforming startups in the private and public sectors.

Gareth chats with Business News Wales about Be Digital’s vision to partner with clients and empowers them to achieve their digital goals.

In 2014, when the company was founded it was called Digital Management Services Group, soon after they started another recruitment company named Talent Be. Thereafter understanding the reading the market, they clubbed the two companies and called it Be Digital, which is a technology and services business to help different sectors of the market grow. While talking about his personal mission to start to Be Digital, Gareth talked about “how important it is to have more females enter the technical industry, since they are better equipt at managing analytical and synthetic thinking.”

Regarding how Be Digital is unique, Gareth said:

“We are sitting in the middle of two traditional business models- the employment agency and the management consultancy, that is unique in itself. We can help customers with all sorts of challenges related to scale, digital transformation, and many other things.”

In the company’s recent years, they undertook IT projects with only the government like the Foreign Commonwealth Office and DVLA in Swansea to modernize their data. Gareth claims how Be Digital has been flexible and creative with its service line, which is one of the drawbacks they had observed in the market previously. Be Digital is equipt with Technology and Commercial Asset Management, sourcing (both digitally and traditionally), and provide IR35 Solutions.

Gareth went on to describe how “Covid-19 hit while they were in a transitioning period and went completely geographically agnostic after the lockdown. We changed our strategy and started helping companies to enable them by helping them to become efficient in functioning during Covid. We enhanced various verticals like podcasts and definitely had an increase in the number of clients.”

The Tech Leader’s Podcast, which Gareth set up two years ago has seen a major rise during and after the pandemic. During the lockdown, he used Zoom to interview people as a result of which he could interview high-profile guests like the CTO of Ocado, CIO of the Met Office which would have been challenging to do offline.

Gareth expresses about their lined up future partnerships as they “have become an unofficial Cloud Air partner.” The growing customer base of the company is allowing them to branch out to diversify different vertices in their company and they look forward to doubling their headcount by the end of this year.